 Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, November 2026
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Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, November 2026

By: Kevin Behan | 492 Reads | 6 Shares Add Franchising.com

We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#172, October 27, 2026). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.

The $128 Trillion Global Economy: Every Country’s GDP Ranked

Global Investment Rises as New Projects Decline

The Top Currencies Used in Global Payments

The World’s 30 Busiest Shipping Ports

Ryanair CEO Predicts Historic Jump in Air Fares Next Year

Countries With the Most Debt to China

Amazon Pledges More than $17 Billion To Expand German Operations

Indonesia Begins Trimming Pipeline Gas Exports to Singapore

How Many Starbucks Stores Are in Each Country?

Shoot 360 Debuts in Manila as Franchise Demand Drives Global Growth

Anytime Fitness Wants To Turbocharge Growth with Global Push

Global Franchise News: Anytime Fitness, Freddy’s, Shoot 360, Starbucks, and TGI Friday’s.

Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and six business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in those specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.

Published: November 12th, 2026

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