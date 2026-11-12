Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, November 2026
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#172, October 27, 2026). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
The $128 Trillion Global Economy: Every Country’s GDP Ranked
Global Investment Rises as New Projects Decline
The Top Currencies Used in Global Payments
The World’s 30 Busiest Shipping Ports
Ryanair CEO Predicts Historic Jump in Air Fares Next Year
Countries With the Most Debt to China
Amazon Pledges More than $17 Billion To Expand German Operations
Indonesia Begins Trimming Pipeline Gas Exports to Singapore
How Many Starbucks Stores Are in Each Country?
Shoot 360 Debuts in Manila as Franchise Demand Drives Global Growth
Anytime Fitness Wants To Turbocharge Growth with Global Push
Global Franchise News: Anytime Fitness, Freddy’s, Shoot 360, Starbucks, and TGI Friday’s.
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and six business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in those specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.