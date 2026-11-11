International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities Through mid-November
Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your November look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Captain D’s Continues International Growth as Franchise Interest Expands Across Europe
Fazoli’s Expands Canadian Footprint with First Opening in Saskatchewan
Freddy’s Announces First Southeast Asia Development Agreement with Five-Unit Deal in the Philippines
Fusion Brings Signature Wellness Concept to Da Lat, Vietnam
L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Enters Canada with Five-Unit Franchisee Agreement
Shoot 360 Debuts in Manila as Franchise Demand Drives Global Growth
TGI Fridays Signs Development Agreement To Fuel Pakistan Growth
The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands into Canada with New Franchise Opportunities
Published: November 11th, 2026