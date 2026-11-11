 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities Through mid-November
Share Your Experience60-Second Anonymous Survey

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities Through mid-November

By: Kevin Behan | 844 Reads | 5 Shares Add Franchising.com

International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities Through mid-November

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your November look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities. 

Captain D’s Continues International Growth as Franchise Interest Expands Across Europe

Fazoli’s Expands Canadian Footprint with First Opening in Saskatchewan

Freddy’s Announces First Southeast Asia Development Agreement with Five-Unit Deal in the Philippines

Fusion Brings Signature Wellness Concept to Da Lat, Vietnam

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue Enters Canada with Five-Unit Franchisee Agreement

Shoot 360 Debuts in Manila as Franchise Demand Drives Global Growth

TGI Fridays Signs Development Agreement To Fuel Pakistan Growth

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands into Canada with New Franchise Opportunities

Published: November 11th, 2026

Share this Feature

Camp Bow Wow
SPONSORED CONTENT
Camp Bow Wow
SPONSORED CONTENT
Camp Bow Wow
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

GoTo Foods
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

WellBiz Brands Inc.
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Franchise Growth & Marketing Conference
Conferences
Franchise Growth & Marketing Conference
InterContinental, Atlanta
JUN 15-17TH, 2027

metiRi® by Revenue Management Solutions helps franchise brands collect, validate and analyze P&L data. Used by 80,000+ locations worldwide, its...
Learn More
Ceterus is a modern FranTech platform that turns unit-level financial data into reliable intelligence for smarter, more sustainable franchise growth.
Learn More

Share This Page
Content Preferences
Add Franchising.com

Subscribe to our Newsletters