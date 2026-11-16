One of the greatest advantages of franchising is having a network of fellow owners to exchange ideas, share best practices, discuss business strategies, and find solutions to common challenges. These relationships provide valuable insights and perspectives from operators who understand the unique opportunities and challenges of franchise ownership firsthand.

Franchise Update asked several restaurant owners if there were fellow multi-unit operators they admired or turned to for guidance and advice. Given the strong relationships within the franchise community and the common challenges owners face, these connections often extend beyond their own brands. Whether learning from fellow restaurant operators or franchisees in other industries, owners can gain valuable insights and fresh perspectives to help strengthen and grow their businesses.

Franchisees have numerous opportunities to build relationships with fellow operators, whether through annual conferences, regional meetings, or ongoing communication within their franchise systems. They can also expand their networks by connecting with owners of other brands in their local markets or at national franchise events. From gaining valuable knowledge and guidance early in their ownership journey to sharing their own experiences with newer operators, these relationships foster an exchange of insights and advice that can benefit franchisees at every stage of their careers.

One of the most important operational challenges restaurant franchisees face is retaining their top-performing employees. In this week’s Franchisee Bytes section, we asked multi-unit restaurant franchisees to share their strategies for keeping valued team members engaged and committed to their businesses. Their responses highlight the importance of employee satisfaction, whether through competitive compensation, recognition, performance-based incentives, or bonuses. Read on to discover how these franchisees are rewarding their employees, building loyalty, and reducing turnover.

Sam Cleavanger

Company: Cleavanger Enterprise LLC

Brands: 3 Jeremiah's Italian Ice

Years in Franchising: 4

My peer group is built around people who are actively operating in the franchise space. That includes food service, home services, and beyond. What connects it all is the same core of developing teams and investing in people. I keep a tight circle of entrepreneurs who are winning in their respective areas, and I'm careful not to take advice from anyone who doesn't have a proven track record in the matter they're speaking.

Surrounding yourself with experienced, successful operators is one of the most underrated keys to staying accountable and on track.

Lisa Tillman

Company: HM Sunshine, LLC

Brands: 4 Huey Magoo’s

Years in Franchising: 10

My husband and I have known several respected, longtime franchisees across different brands in our community for years. We’re blessed to be part of a close-knit community where we can collaborate. One example is Phil Stocker, a local McDonald’s franchisee. James has worked with him in various capacities and has looked up to him and learned from him for close to 40 years.

Chris Benner

Company: Trident Burgers

Brands: 39 Captain D’s, 8 Slim Chickens, 6 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Years in Franchising: 19

Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with a wide range of restaurant operators, both on the corporate and franchise sides of the business. I spent 19 years with Famous Dave's, and have since built a portfolio that includes Captain D's, Slim Chickens, and Freddy's.

I've learned that there's always something to take away from how other operators approach their businesses, whether it's developing their teams, managing costs, or identifying opportunities for growth. I especially appreciate operators who remain connected to what's happening inside their restaurants, regardless of how large their portfolios become.

Max Mukaddam

Company: Canary Enterprises, LLC

Brands: 5 Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

Years in Franchising: 12

I’ve learned a lot from other Keke’s franchisees. When my business partner, Ijmal Ali, and I opened our first restaurant in Wellington, Florida, in 2014, Keke’s had only 10 locations. Operators who opened restaurants before us, particularly in Orlando, helped us understand what worked and what to expect. I still learn a lot from talking with other owners about staffing, training, and handling the weekend rush. Ijmal and I have been working together since the beginning, and we still challenge each other and talk through decisions. Having people around you who understand the business firsthand makes a big difference.

Franchisee Bytes

How do you retain your employees?

We’re very intentional about recognizing and growing our top performers. Promoting from within is a big part of our culture, and many of our best leaders started by delivering great results on the front line. We support that with performance bonuses, recognition programs, development opportunities, and public celebrations of big wins.

-Brian Bailey, CEO, Team Bailey, 160 Domino's



There are myriad ways to reward/recognize top performers. We offer performance bonuses related to projections. We also provide rewards for customer service achievements, including team recognition, the Employee of the Year Award, the MVP Award, and retention awards for years of service. The coveted Peer Award (one employee is selected as the top performer by their peers) is also part of this program.

-Clement Troutman, CEO, Troutman Management, 2 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 2 PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

We have an employee of the month. When we have an excellent shift, we’ll buy the whole staff a good meal to recognize their hard work.

-David Weeks, CEO, The Bean Team, 9 Barberitos, 8 Dunkin’, 4 Newk’s Eatery, 1 Dunkin’/Newk’s co-brand

We have a bonus structure for what we pay every four weeks based on the four pillars of our business: cost of goods sold, labor, customer satisfaction, and cleanliness. We give employees two raises per year.

-James Bullock, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Ekon Investments, 14 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

We have a program focused on controlling costs, delivering guest experience scores, and reaching sales goals. Employees are recognized and rewarded when those goals are met. Our individual restaurants recognize their employees during birthdays and anniversaries and have funds for store parties and gift cards.

-Tamra Kennedy, Franchise Operator, Twin City T.J.’s, 6 Taco John’s

Through raises and bonuses for top performers. I like to treat my employees to a meal or a small reward on the days they are putting in long hours and large orders.

-Shak Patel, Multi-Unit Franchisee, Breaking Bread LLC, 6 Potbelly, 1 The Halal Guys

In our internal team message boards, we constantly recognize the folks who are going above and beyond to make their locations successful. At our year-end party, we celebrate the success we have accomplished together.

-Andy Cabral, CEO, Vigario Management, 25 Dunkin’, 9 Baskin-Robbins

We promote self-improvement at Bajco with incentives such as increased compensation and bonuses.

-Nadeem Bajwa, Co-founder and CEO, Bajco Group, 270+ Papa Johns