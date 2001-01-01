Woof Gang Bakery Franchise Opportunity

Woof Gang is the leading pet grooming
and retail franchise concept in North America
With more than 200 locations open or under development, Woof Gang offers best in class grooming, and a unique retail experience; our gourmet treats are made with love, and we just offer the best quality pet food. Each location is a committed to the happiness, well-being and health of pets. And also, how they look!
A remarkably high demand exists for the products and services offered by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. According to the American Pet Products Association, there are 85 million pet households in the U.S. and annual pet care spending is estimated to exceed $123 billion in 2021.
Join the Woof Gang!
If you love dogs, Woof Gang Bakery offers you the opportunity to combine your passion and entrepreneurship in one exciting venture.
Why Woof Gang?
With an average yearly store sales of $665K/year, a mid-point total investment of $218K, and a competitive fee structure, Woof Gang has among the best economics in the franchising industry!
Our unique Grooming and Pet Retail concept provides dual sources of revenue and a one-stop shop for our guests. We have a passion for best-in-class grooming, with 1 million dogs groomed per year and average Google rating of 4.5 stars! Woof Gang is also the best place for treats, with our proprietary products providing a unique competitive advantage in retail without the operational costs of running a bakery.
We want our franchisees to be successful! We provide extensive training to assist you with everything you need to know to open and operate your own successful Woof Gang. In addition, our unique investments in our support teams and technology stack will help you achieve business success by providing you with:
- Cutting edge site selection support and access to our real estate broker network
- Enhanced digital presence through our search optimized site, and access to our preferred local digital marketing consultants
- Optimized Grooming processes for a streamlined and personalized experience for our customers
- CRM for personalized marketing
- E-commerce capabilities through our branded App.
Who is a good fit?
Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is an innovative concept seeking franchisees who meet the following criteria:
- A passion for people and pets
- Enjoy a fast paced and dynamic environment
- Possess natural customer service skills
- A willingness to follow training and operational standards
- $250,000 net worth / $75,000 liquidity
Are training and support provided?
We know that initial training is a key factor that determines how well a franchisee will perform. That's why Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has invested in comprehensive training programs that ensure that new franchisees are educated, prepared, understand the process and are ready to run a successful store.
Start-Up Support
- We will work with you through virtually every aspect of your store's start up.
- Site selection assistance based on demographic studies and state of the art technology
- In-house team to provide guidance in negotiating your lease
- Assistance with design, layout and store construction
- Vendor sourcing and purchasing
- Help in staffing your store and training employees
- Marketing, advertising and community relations assistance
- Online and in-store trainings to ensure you are ready to hit the ground running!
Ongoing Support
The pet industry is constantly changing, and we believe that ongoing support is necessary to stay competitive and at the forefront of industry trends. We offer ongoing training, regional meetings, franchise conventions and other regular communications to ensure that franchisees have the tools and information needed to succeed.
- Regional and national support staff
- Point of sale setup and support
- Discounts through preferred vendors
- Monthly franchise performance analysis
- Franchise resource page
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.