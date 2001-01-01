Woof Gang Bakery Franchise Opportunity

Woof Gang is the leading pet grooming

and retail franchise concept in North America

With more than 200 locations open or under development, Woof Gang offers best in class grooming, and a unique retail experience; our gourmet treats are made with love, and we just offer the best quality pet food. Each location is a committed to the happiness, well-being and health of pets. And also, how they look!

A remarkably high demand exists for the products and services offered by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. According to the American Pet Products Association, there are 85 million pet households in the U.S. and annual pet care spending is estimated to exceed $123 billion in 2021.

Join the Woof Gang!

If you love dogs, Woof Gang Bakery offers you the opportunity to combine your passion and entrepreneurship in one exciting venture.

Why Woof Gang?

With an average yearly store sales of $665K/year, a mid-point total investment of $218K, and a competitive fee structure, Woof Gang has among the best economics in the franchising industry!

Our unique Grooming and Pet Retail concept provides dual sources of revenue and a one-stop shop for our guests. We have a passion for best-in-class grooming, with 1 million dogs groomed per year and average Google rating of 4.5 stars! Woof Gang is also the best place for treats, with our proprietary products providing a unique competitive advantage in retail without the operational costs of running a bakery.

We want our franchisees to be successful! We provide extensive training to assist you with everything you need to know to open and operate your own successful Woof Gang. In addition, our unique investments in our support teams and technology stack will help you achieve business success by providing you with:

Cutting edge site selection support and access to our real estate broker network

Enhanced digital presence through our search optimized site, and access to our preferred local digital marketing consultants

Optimized Grooming processes for a streamlined and personalized experience for our customers

CRM for personalized marketing

E-commerce capabilities through our branded App.

Who is a good fit?

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is an innovative concept seeking franchisees who meet the following criteria:

A passion for people and pets

Enjoy a fast paced and dynamic environment

Possess natural customer service skills

A willingness to follow training and operational standards

$250,000 net worth / $75,000 liquidity

Are training and support provided?

We know that initial training is a key factor that determines how well a franchisee will perform. That's why Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has invested in comprehensive training programs that ensure that new franchisees are educated, prepared, understand the process and are ready to run a successful store.

Start-Up Support

We will work with you through virtually every aspect of your store's start up.

Site selection assistance based on demographic studies and state of the art technology

In-house team to provide guidance in negotiating your lease

Assistance with design, layout and store construction

Vendor sourcing and purchasing

Help in staffing your store and training employees

Marketing, advertising and community relations assistance

Online and in-store trainings to ensure you are ready to hit the ground running!

Ongoing Support

The pet industry is constantly changing, and we believe that ongoing support is necessary to stay competitive and at the forefront of industry trends. We offer ongoing training, regional meetings, franchise conventions and other regular communications to ensure that franchisees have the tools and information needed to succeed.