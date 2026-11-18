Marc and Zach Rogers, a father-and-son duo, signed a 10-unit deal to bring Swig, the beverage brand, to Northern Colorado, including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley. They plan to open their first location by June.

The team brings extensive restaurant and franchising experience to Swig, with backgrounds spanning restaurant operations, multi-unit ownership, and franchise development. Zach grew up in the restaurant industry and has spent 15 years working his way from busboy to franchise owner, including returning to the industry following his military service. Marc has spent decades in restaurant franchising, working across six different concepts while also establishing strong ties to the Colorado market through his ownership of a local brewery.

"Having spent decades in the restaurant industry, I've seen firsthand what it takes to build a successful brand, and Swig has created something that really stands out," Marc Rogers said. "Between its loyal customer following, innovative menu, and strong business model, we see tremendous potential to bring Swig to more communities across Northern Colorado. Having the opportunity to grow this business alongside my son makes it even more meaningful, and we're looking forward to building something special together."

Swig designed its franchise model for efficiency and convenience, with a drive-thru-centric footprint that can operate in as little as 800–850 square feet.

"Colorado continues to be an exciting growth market for Swig, and partnerships with experienced operators like Marc and Zach are key to bringing our brand to new communities," said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. "Their extensive restaurant backgrounds, local market knowledge, and commitment to building successful businesses make them exactly the type of franchise partners we're looking for as we continue expanding our footprint. We're confident they'll play an important role in introducing the Swig experience to even more guests across the state."