Veteran franchisee Mike Alkaki, who grew up in Northwest Indiana, will own and operate two new Wetzel's Pretzels bakeries inside Walmart Supercenters at 7850 Cabela Drive and 1100 5th Avenue in Hammond, Indiana.

The new units are Alkaki's fourth and fifth Wetzel's Pretzels locations. Additionally, Alkaki operates two bakeries at Orland Square Mall and another inside a Walmart in Romeoville, Illinois, in Chicago's southwest suburbs. Drawing on his background in retail investment brokerage, Alkaki plans to reinvest in the community and expand his Wetzel's portfolio throughout the Greater Chicago and Northern Indiana markets.

"I'm proud to open two Wetzel's Pretzels locations in Hammond and give back to the community that shaped who I am today. Continuing my partnership with Wetzel's is a great honor, and the support I received makes it possible to open both stores in the same month," Alkaki said. "I'm looking forward to serving the community and sharing the hospitality and craveable snacks our guests know and love."

The Hammond Walmart locations showcase the flexibility of the Wetzel's concept, offering a buildout design that is adaptable to the retailer's footprint.

"We're excited to see Mike continue growing his Wetzel's portfolio with these two new Walmart locations in Hammond," said Eric Weigel, brand leader at Wetzel's Pretzels. "Our growing partnership with Walmart demonstrates the flexibility of our concept and creates new opportunities to bring our freshly baked favorites to more communities across the country."