Nominations are now open for the 2027 Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine MVP (Most Valuable Performer) Awards, recognizing multi-unit franchisees who demonstrate outstanding leadership, innovation, and success.

The annual awards celebrate franchisees who go above and beyond in their businesses, brands, and communities. Honorees are recognized for achievements ranging from exceptional business performance and inspiring leadership to meaningful community impact.

Winners will be honored live on stage during the General Session and will receive:

An exclusive profile in Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine

A spotlight feature on mufranchisee.com

A trophy recognizing their achievements

Nominations are open through Jan. 20. Winners will be recognized at the 2027 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, April 27–30, in Las Vegas.

To make a nomination, click here.

2027 MVP Award Categories