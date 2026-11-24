The International Franchise Association (IFA) recently announced Scenthound as the recipient of its 2026 Emerging Franchisor Award. Presented during IFA’s annual Emerging Franchisor Conference in Nashville, the third-annual award recognizes a growing brand that exemplifies operational excellence, franchisee support, and responsible franchise development.

To be considered for the award, a brand must have:

Filed three years of Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs)

Been in franchising for less than 10 years (from first FDD)

More than $25 million in U.S. systemwide sales

A closure rate of less than 10 percent

Included an Item 19 in their most recent FDD

Founders Tim and Jessica Vogel started a mobile dog grooming business in 2005. They soon realized that dog breeds that didn’t require haircuts weren’t prioritizing basic hygiene. Sensing a gap in the pet industry, they sought to create a new category in pet care: dog hygiene. They opened Scenthound in 2015, the first wellness-focused grooming business with a membership-based subscription service that keeps all dog breeds clean and healthy. When this innovative concept was tested and proven, the Vogels began franchising in 2020 and now have more than 180 locations that serve more than 75,000 members in 32 states. More than three million appointments have been completed since they began franchising.



“This award recognizes the dedication of our franchisees, corporate team, and Scenter team members, whose work makes our success possible,” said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound. “We’ve been deliberate about our growth, investing in the infrastructure to support our franchisees and partnering with people who share our mission. As we expand, we’re excited to help more owners find entrepreneurial success through the franchise model while bringing routine hygiene care to more dogs and families.”



“Dog parents understand the importance of nutrition, exercise, and veterinary care,” added Jessica Vogel, co-founder and chief brand officer of Scenthound. “But routine hygiene is the fourth essential. We’re making it easy for families to incorporate monthly hygiene into their dogs’ care.”

The award is presented annually at IFA’s Emerging Franchisor Conference, which took place this year in Nashville, TN, Nov. 16-18, to recognize brands demonstrating exceptional promise and leadership in franchising.

“Scenthound demonstrates how franchising can turn a community need into an opportunity for local business ownership,” said Matt Haller, IFA president and CEO. “By investing in the support its franchisees need to grow, Tim and Jessica Vogel have built a strong foundation for their brand’s future. We are proud to recognize Scenthound with IFA’s Emerging Franchisor Award and celebrate its commitment to helping franchise owners build businesses that serve their neighbors and strengthen their communities.”