IFA President & CEO Update: Webinar on What the Election Outcome Means for Franchising

Following last week’s election, the International Franchise Association will host an exclusive, members-only Post-Election Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. ET. This engaging town hall-style discussion will break down how recent election results could shape the franchise landscape—from potential shifts in federal regulations and labor laws to broader economic impacts affecting our industry.

IFA President and CEO Matt Haller along with political insiders Kevin Yoder, Partner, Venture Government Strategies and Lori Denham, Partner & Chief Operating Officer, KDCR Partners will take part in the discussion. The expert panel will offer key insights into upcoming policy changes and the evolving political landscape as we head into 2025. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to prepare your franchise business for what’s ahead.

Reserve your spot at the link below:

franchise-org.zoom.us/webinar/register

While the IFA is non-partisan and makes no endorsement in presidential campaigns, it’s prepared to work with any candidate from any party to promote the franchise model. IFA released a statement following the election congratulating President-elect Trump, as well as newly elected members of the House and Senate, reiterating its priorities for the next Congress and Administration.