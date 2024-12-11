Pvolve Emphasizes Educating Customers on Concept of Unique Fitness Brand

As an emerging franchise brand with a limited history, number of locations, and name recognition, it can be a challenge for Pvolve to separate itself from other competitors in the fitness market. Despite these challenges, Jill Brand, Pvolve’s head of brand and engagement, enjoys discussing how the franchise has caught the attention of customers and franchisees alike over a short period of time.

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, available via the web and mobile apps.

The franchise partnered with actress Jennifer Aniston last year, which has put a celebrity face on the brand and raised consumer awareness. Pvolve has also leaned heavily on social media to tell the brand story and connect with new and existing customers. Through social media and grassroots local marketing, it has taken an aggressive approach to educating its audience on the unique qualities of the concept and sharing its overall value.

Brand discusses Pvolve’s marketing strategy and how the buzz around the concept has led to impressive growth over the last several years.

How does Pvolve leverage its brand identity to attract both customers and franchisees?

Pvolve is a luxurious, high-end fitness concept backed by a medical advisory board, as well as Jennifer Aniston as an organic spokesperson. These elements attract customers who are looking for a premium fitness experience that’s a bit more elevated than your usual big box or boutique fitness offering. Jennifer Aniston’s love for the brand has also been instrumental for raising brand awareness and drawing in members. With the medical advisory board, highly-trained instructors, and a hybrid business model, we can offer functional, low-impact, safe and empowering workouts for all bodies at any time. These parts of the brand identity help us reach a wider member base and have resulted in many members/users becoming franchisees and opening up their own studios to pay the benefits forward.

In what ways does Pvolve utilize digital marketing channels to engage with its audience?

At Pvolve, we maintain a strong presence across social media channels, using each platform in a unique way to tell our brand story. On Instagram, we operate a brand channel that has more than 365,000 followers, generating significant engagement with impressions that often multiply per post. This channel is used to educate people about the Pvolve method and the results it delivers. We also use it to highlight our incredible community, notably how members incorporate Pvolve into their daily lives and how it has positively impacted them. The local studio channels are more targeted to their audience and therefore focus on the in-studio experiences, highlighting the trainers, events, challenges, and the everyday studio happenings that make each location special.

Channels like LinkedIn are used to share major business milestones, including franchise growth and awarding new locations, keeping our professional network informed about our expansion journey.

We also have a growing presence on TikTok, which offers a fun and engaging way to feature our trainers, team members, and simply participate in trending moments that bring our brand’s energy to life.

What role does social media play for Pvolve, and what platforms have been most successful?

As mentioned above, we leverage social media as a key digital marketing strategy to tell our brand’s story and actively engage with our communities.

How do you handle local marketing initiatives to drive awareness at the grassroots level?

We love the challenge of entering a new market where people may not have heard of our method yet. Our main goal is to educate our customers and potential members about our incredible method, what makes Pvolve different, and how we can best support their fitness journeys. From the moment a franchise owner signs on, we work with them closely to understand their market’s unique challenges and opportunities. Using these insights, we tailor presale campaigns designed to educate leads, showcase Pvolve’s distinct fitness method, and encourage community engagement through free pop-up classes. Regular check-ins ensure we stay aligned with franchisees’ membership goals and adapt our strategies based on their immediate feedback and needs. This hands-on support is critical to building awareness, generating leads, and driving initial membership growth.

We also emphasize the importance of building community and engaging in local outreach. Beyond digital marketing, we encourage franchisees to actively connect with their communities by participating in local events, collaborating with neighboring wellness businesses, and hosting free pop-up classes. These in-person interactions are essential to introducing the Pvolve method, as firsthand experience has proven to be the most effective way to communicate the brand’s unique approach. To support these efforts, we provide comprehensive assets, templates, and proven strategies for successfully integrating into local communities.

How does Pvolve keep up-to-date with industry trends and innovations?

We stay ahead of industry trends and innovations by prioritizing the integrity of the workout. We have an esteemed clinical advisory board made up of leading doctors, researchers, PhDs, and clinicians. This board regularly collaborates with our trainers and leadership teams to ensure we not only meet the highest standards but also create unique programming that stands apart in the industry. Our clinically proven workout program is specifically designed to support longevity and healthy aging. Culturally, longevity is the buzzword that will become an increasingly important focus in 2025. Our study was started over two years ago, positioning us ahead of others who are just beginning to pay attention to this critical movement.

What are some of the biggest challenges unique to your franchise?

One of the biggest challenges we face is educating consumers and potential franchisees about what Pvolve is. It’s not simply strength training, or Pilates, or yoga – it’s an entirely new modality of fitness that not only looks different and uses unique equipment, but is also delivering results well beyond what traditional fitness methods typically promise.

Because Pvolve can be hard to explain in words alone, we focus on showing the workout through our marketing materials and encouraging people to experience it firsthand, whether virtually or in-person. Once someone tries the workout, they quickly understand how unique and game-changing it is.

How does Pvolve support franchisees with marketing resources to ensure consistency and effectiveness across locations?

We are very protective of our brand and understand how critical it is for franchisees to have the tools necessary to drive their business forward. Therefore, we take great care in ensuring that franchise owners have a robust library of brand-approved assets and templates they can use to support their ongoing and evolving needs. We use Marq to power a lot of our asset management.

In addition, we host monthly all-hands meetings where we unveil new assets for use to support specific campaigns and regularly conduct learning and development courses for owners to continuously train teams in new ways to market their studios. Each of these courses are recorded and shared in our proprietary L&D platform.

What is an example of a marketing effort you have applied to your brand that has helped existing franchise owners?

A major marketing effort that helped existing franchise owners was born out of Jennifer Aniston’s organic love for the workout. Once we found out she was a fan, we were able to incorporate her authentic relationship with the workout into our brand through a variety of campaigns. Naturally, this has been massive for us in terms of enhancing our brand awareness. At the local level, this has translated into using her likeness in a variety of ways, including studio window signage, which helps our storefronts to really stand out and capture eyeballs.

On a more tactical level, we’ve doubled down on email marketing to consistently educate, add value, and engage our audience. Given our omnichannel business, including a global streaming platform, we have a very large email list that allows us to message new and existing studios to a broad audience, well beyond what any individual studio could do on their own. We have found this to be a highly effective channel that has driven meaningful business locally. Interestingly, even if a member is not within proximity to a current studio, they may travel somewhere that has a location, or have friends and family in the area, and sometimes they even decide to open one of their own.

What are you most proud of in your work with the franchise?

I’m most proud of how far we’ve come in such a short time. We’re only about two years into this journey, and we already have nearly 20 locations open and operating across the U.S. and Canada. It still feels surreal to see the Pvolve storefront in all these new and exciting markets.