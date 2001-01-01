Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Own the Future of Beverage Culture with Feng Cha

Be your own boss. Lead a new wave. Build more than a business.

If you're dreaming of launching your own successful franchise, now is your moment, and Feng Cha is your brand.

We’re not just a tea shop. Feng Cha is a fast-growing boba beverage brand built for the next generation of customers and entrepreneurs. Our stores are vibrant, modern destinations designed for social connection, creative expression, and crave-worthy handcrafted drinks made with premium ingredients and customizable flair.

Now, we’re opening the door for passionate franchisees to join us and we’re here to help you thrive.

Why Franchise with Feng Cha?

Riding the Boba Wave...And Redefining It

Boba is more than a trend, it’s a cultural movement. And while its popularity continues to soar in the U.S., Feng Cha is doing something truly different: we’re infusing boba culture into the beverage formats American customers already know and love like coffee, blended drinks, and sodas. Our menu is thoughtfully designed to reflect evolving U.S. beverage trends while honoring the global roots of boba, giving customers a familiar-yet-fresh experience they can’t get anywhere else.

Simple Model, Streamlined Success

Our operations are built to scale. With smart, high-tech machines and a simplified workflow, daily prep is easier, faster, and more consistent, making staffing simpler and reducing your stress from day one.

US Local Distribution = Faster, Cheaper, Smarter

Unlike brands that rely on overseas shipments with minimum container orders, Feng Cha operates a U.S. based warehouse. That means faster resupply, lower costs, and a franchise model that sets you up for success.

We Train. We Support. We Grow Together.

From site selection and store buildout to staff training, marketing support, and menu innovation, our franchise team is by your side every step of the way. We’re not just giving you a manual – we’re giving you a playbook and a partner.

What You’ll Love About Feng Cha

An international favorite crafted for local communities

High-margin products with strong repeat business

Menu flexibility that keeps things fresh and seasonally relevant

Instagram-worthy drinks that drive organic buzz

Loyal fanbase across Gen Z, Millennials, and families

Vibrant store environments that feel like community spaces

Who We're Looking For

You don’t need years of restaurant experience to succeed – just energy, passion and integrity. If you love bringing people together, taking pride in what you serve, and running a business that blends culture with commerce, we want to meet you.

Ready to Build More Than a Beverage Brand?

Feng Cha is more than a drink – it’s a destination, a lifestyle, and a movement. With a product that taps into one of the fastest-growing global trends and adapts it for local tastes. You’ll be positioned at the forefront of what’s next in beverage culture.