Hummus Republic Franchise Opportunity

Hummus Republic is a modern fast-casual concept with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations. Hummus Republic is healthy and flavorful with plant-based options. No chefs/extensive equipment is required.

About Hummus Republic

It's time to create accessibility to healthy, real, delicious meals and raise the standard of fast food.

HEALTHY FOOD FOR HAPPY PEOPLE

The Hummus Republic is revolutionizing modern fast-casual Mediterranean food with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations.

The Hummus Republic Modern Mediterranean Kitchen is healthy and flavorful with plant-based options. We aim to raise the standard of "fast food" nationwide.

With our simple menu and assembly line approach, we give our customers the ultimate control. With mouthwatering protein options, house-made hummus dips and spreads, signature sauces, and ultimate flavorful toppings, our customers are given thousands of personalized choices to satisfy all of their cravings in one meal.

Why Choose Hummus Republic?

Simplicity is the key

Hummus Republic simplified our operation with low labor costs and minimum build-out costs. No chefs and extensive equipment are required. Our franchisees have a simple system to follow so they can focus on generating maximum profit. This provides an easy path for our franchisees to be multi-unit owners.

Benefits

Low equipment cost investment and maintenance.

Low food cost, labor cost, and low real estate cost.

Low initial investment with a quick return on investment.

Small footprint of 800-1,800 sqft. Finding real estate is easier and faster.Simple operational oversight.

Be in Business For Yourself, But not by Yourself:

Franchising gives you an edge when starting a business. The Hummus Republic equips you with a set and proven system that works. We provide you with the tools and resources necessary to make sure you have every chance of success.

Owning a franchise has many benefits including brand recognition. There is a lower risk and failure rate with a proven concept. There is little competition and a growing industry when it comes to customers who are looking for fast-casual Mediterranean food with diverse options.

Training & Support

Here to help you succeed

We provide our Franchise Owners with the best support possible - From the moment you join us on our journey up until you are operational and established, we are here to support you and provide you with all necessary resources to succeed.

From step one, our Franchise Team will find you a location, negotiate your lease, will handle all of your permitting and blueprints, and train you before you begin operations with ongoing training as necessary. We created a system that's easy to manage and operate for entrepreneurs of all experience levels with absolutely no chef or cook needed.

As promised, we're with you every step of the way. We provide national marketing campaigns and PR to create a buzz in your area. As a Hummus Republic franchisee, we work with you to make sure your store has everything it needs to succeed. Even after your hummus republic is open, we continue to support you and your staff by providing refresher training and field support visits.

History

Opened in 2013 and began franchising in 2018. Currently have 20 locations open and operating throughout the United States. About 40 under construction and rapidly expanding!

Ideal Candidate

Our ideal franchise partner

An ideal Hummus Republic franchisee is someone who wants to be hands-on in their own business and is passionate about making real food accessible and convenient to as many people as possible. Experience in the food business isn't necessary - we made this part extremely simple - it's their excitement and passion that will make them successful and that's what we look for.

We're Seeking Franchise Candidates With:

A strong belief in the Hummus Republic products and business model.

Desire to engage guests and a passion for excellence in customer service.

Basic business knowledge and a willingness to learn.

The ability to lead with the attitude of a team player.

A strong sense of community.

