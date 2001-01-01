Hummus Republic Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Net Worth:
|$300,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$36,000
|Total Investment:
|$220,000 - $550,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
Hummus Republic is a modern fast-casual concept with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations. Hummus Republic is healthy and flavorful with plant-based options. No chefs/extensive equipment is required.
About Hummus Republic
It's time to create accessibility to healthy, real, delicious meals and raise the standard of fast food.
HEALTHY FOOD FOR HAPPY PEOPLE
The Hummus Republic is revolutionizing modern fast-casual Mediterranean food with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations.
The Hummus Republic Modern Mediterranean Kitchen is healthy and flavorful with plant-based options. We aim to raise the standard of "fast food" nationwide.
With our simple menu and assembly line approach, we give our customers the ultimate control. With mouthwatering protein options, house-made hummus dips and spreads, signature sauces, and ultimate flavorful toppings, our customers are given thousands of personalized choices to satisfy all of their cravings in one meal.
Why Choose Hummus Republic?
Simplicity is the key
Hummus Republic simplified our operation with low labor costs and minimum build-out costs. No chefs and extensive equipment are required. Our franchisees have a simple system to follow so they can focus on generating maximum profit. This provides an easy path for our franchisees to be multi-unit owners.
Benefits
Be in Business For Yourself, But not by Yourself:
Franchising gives you an edge when starting a business. The Hummus Republic equips you with a set and proven system that works. We provide you with the tools and resources necessary to make sure you have every chance of success.
Owning a franchise has many benefits including brand recognition. There is a lower risk and failure rate with a proven concept. There is little competition and a growing industry when it comes to customers who are looking for fast-casual Mediterranean food with diverse options.
Training & Support
Here to help you succeed
We provide our Franchise Owners with the best support possible - From the moment you join us on our journey up until you are operational and established, we are here to support you and provide you with all necessary resources to succeed.
From step one, our Franchise Team will find you a location, negotiate your lease, will handle all of your permitting and blueprints, and train you before you begin operations with ongoing training as necessary. We created a system that's easy to manage and operate for entrepreneurs of all experience levels with absolutely no chef or cook needed.
As promised, we're with you every step of the way. We provide national marketing campaigns and PR to create a buzz in your area. As a Hummus Republic franchisee, we work with you to make sure your store has everything it needs to succeed. Even after your hummus republic is open, we continue to support you and your staff by providing refresher training and field support visits.
History
Opened in 2013 and began franchising in 2018. Currently have 20 locations open and operating throughout the United States. About 40 under construction and rapidly expanding!
Ideal Candidate
Our ideal franchise partner
An ideal Hummus Republic franchisee is someone who wants to be hands-on in their own business and is passionate about making real food accessible and convenient to as many people as possible. Experience in the food business isn't necessary - we made this part extremely simple - it's their excitement and passion that will make them successful and that's what we look for.
We're Seeking Franchise Candidates With:
Prior restaurant experience is not required. Hummus Republic is a modern fast-casual concept with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations. Hummus Republic is healthy, flavorful, and primarily plant-based. No chefs/extensive equipment is required.
"Hummus Republic Modern Mediterranean Kitchen" is providing flavorful, convenient, and primarily plant-based meals to the masses; and to create accessibility to healthy, real food. We aim to raise the standard of "fast food" nationwide. We want to give the opportunity to entrepreneurs to join the fast-casual food revolution and be part of our family. With our simple menu and assembly line approach, we give our customers the ultimate control.
With mouthwatering protein options, house-made hummus dips and spreads, signature sauces, and ultimate flavorful toppings, our customers are given thousands of personalized choices to satisfy all of their cravings in one meal.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Hummus Republic? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.