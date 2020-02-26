Golden Krust® launches Jamaican-style plant-based patties made with Beyond Meat®

Golden Krust to serve Spicy and Mild Jamaican-style patties made with plant-based protein.

BRONX, N.Y. - (BUSINESS WIRE) - February 26, 2020 - Golden Krust®, a 125-unit Jamaican restaurant chain and manufacturer of Jamaican-style patties is now offering new plant-based patties made with Beyond Meat®. Starting today, in select locations in Boston, Toronto, Hartford and New York City, Golden Krust is testing the new Jamaican-style patties made with Beyond Beef® in both Spicy and Mild flavors.

Golden Krust takes its authentic Jamaican herbs and spices from our 30-year-old family recipe, combines them with Beyond Meat’s plant-based Beyond Beef and wraps them in our trademark flaky pastry pocket– then bakes them to perfection.

Beyond Beef is made using a blend of pea, brown rice and mung bean proteins, combined with other simple plant-based ingredients such as beet juice, potato starch and coconut oil and does not contain GMOs or soy. Golden Krust’s new line of “better for you” patties are coming soon to supermarkets, retailers and foodservice locations, including microwavable Spicy and Mild plant-based protein Jamaican style patties made with Beyond Meat, and vegetable and spinach patties. All “better for you” patties are non-GMO and plant-based certified and will be available in the first quarter.

“When Golden Krust decided to develop a new line of “better for you” patties for its growing restaurant and retail customers, we wanted to partner with Beyond Meat – a leader in plant-based proteins,” stated Alfred R. Novas, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Golden Krust. “Beyond Beef was the perfect choice for our new patties since it is designed to look, cook and taste like ground beef, with all the benefits of plant-based protein.”

“We are excited to commence this test of Spicy and Mild plant-based patties at our Company restaurants today, and to make the products available to our entire franchise system in the first part of 2020,” continued Novas, “We challenge you to tell the difference between our traditional beef patties and our new plant-based protein patties.”

"We're excited to partner with Golden Krust and appreciate their trust in us to deliver delicious plant-based protein options to their loyal customers. Golden Krust is bringing plant-based protein to the market in a new and different way, which is exciting for us at Beyond Meat," said Tim Smith, Vice President Foodservice Sales, North America at Beyond Meat.

For more information and the addresses of the Golden Krust locations selling the Beyond Meat patties, visit goldenkrust.com/daily-krust/golden-krusts-new-plant-based-jamaican-patty???????

About Golden Krust®

Golden Krust is a premier producer and franchisor of Caribbean food sold in over 25,000 retail locations and over 125 franchise-operated and Company restaurants throughout North America. We exist to provide the taste of the Caribbean to the world. The original bakery was formed 30 years ago in The Bronx and exists today. Golden Krust produces over 50 million Jamaican patties per year along with a full assortment of bakery goods. Visit goldenkrust.com and follow @GoldenKrust, #GoldenKrust on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Golden Krust® is a registered trademark of Golden Krust.

© 2020 Golden Krust. All rights reserved.

About Beyond Meat®

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Beyond Meat® is a registered trademark of Beyond Meat, Inc.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Ballou

VP of Marketing

jenniferb@goldenkrust.com

(718) 655-7878

SOURCE Golden Krust®

