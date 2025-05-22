Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Florida and South Hillsborough County

May 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services builds a workforce of caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens have opened a new location to serve the South Hillsborough County area, including Riverview, Apollo Beach, Gibsonton, Brandon, Ruskin, Wimauma, and Valrico.

Lorenzo and Kiara Dickens, a husband-and-wife duo, bring deep professional experience and family-centered values to their Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise. Kiara is a registered nurse and former director of operations for a Medicare Advantage program, and Lorenzo is a hospital-based pharmacist with years of experience working closely with patients in need. The couple was inspired to open their own business by a shared passion for service, community, and supporting aging adults with dignity. Their location is based in Riverview, FL, where they live with their four children.

“This is the kind of work that doesn’t feel like work,” said Lorenzo Dickens. “If we didn’t need to make a living, we’d still want to do it. It’s just something we love. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives us the chance to support aging adults in a meaningful way, while also giving older workers a purposeful role in the community.”

“The heart of this business is about trust, empathy, and connection,” added Kiara Dickens. “I was extremely close with my grandmother and always wanted to build a place where families could feel confident that their loved ones were in good hands. This franchise allows us to do that—not in a facility, but in the comfort of people’s homes.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

