Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Georgia With New Locations in Buckhead and Chamblee

May 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA. — Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services builds a workforce of caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Lara Smith has opened two new locations to serve the Buckhead district of Atlanta, along with the Brookhaven and Chamblee communities.

After spending 23 years as a pharmacist at the same Publix in Buckhead, Smith developed strong ties to her community and a passion for serving others. Following her retirement at age 49, she sought a more meaningful way to stay involved in her neighborhood. Inspired by her own experience supporting aging parents and her volunteer work at an assisted living facility, Smith discovered Seniors Helping Seniors®.

“Even though I’m not a senior yet, I know what isolation can feel like, and I want to be part of the solution,” said Smith. “This is about helping people stay connected, feel valued and age with dignity. Seniors Helping Seniors® gives me the opportunity to make a real difference right here in the community I love.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

