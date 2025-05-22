Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in San Antonio, Texas

May 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // San Antonio, TX – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care builds a workforce of caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local resident Chi Hong Shen has opened a new location to serve the San Antonio Downtown, San Antonio East, and San Antonio West communities.

Shen moved to the United States from Taiwan in 1992 to attend college, planning to return home and run his father's factory. But after meeting his future wife at the San Antonio International Airport the day he arrived in the US, he stayed and built a 26 year career in engineering and pharmaceuticals with companies like Kimberly Clark and Nestlé. When his father was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Shen saw firsthand the value of quality in-home care. That care allowed him to be a son, not just a caregiver. That experience inspired him to open Seniors Helping Seniors in San Antonio.

"I was fortunate that my father had the resources to receive quality care, and that gave me the chance to be present as a son during a difficult time," said Shen. "Now, I want to give other families that same peace of mind and create jobs for seniors who want to keep making a difference in the lives of others."

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

SOURCE Seniors Helping Seniors®

###

