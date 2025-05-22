Toastique to Open First Cleveland Location at Orange Village’s Pinecrest This Summer

May 22, 2025 // Franchising.com // CLEVELAND, OH - Toastique is preparing to make its Cleveland debut this summer with a new location in Orange at Pinecrest. The new café will serve the brand’s signature lineup of toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, and espresso drinks.

The café will feature a mural inspired by Ohio’s natural beauty — including olives and the state’s white-tailed deer — and will offer seating for 30 guests indoors, with plans for outdoor seating in the works. Toastique Orange Village is locally owned and operated by Jonnah Cesare, a young hospitality professional previously employed with Starbucks and Hilton and with a background in marketing and graphic design. Residing in Avon, Cesare was inspired to bring Toastique to the greater Cleveland area after seeing a demand for health-conscious food options.

Located within the Pinecrest Mall, known for its fitness studios like Orangetheory, retailers like Lululemon, and a thriving dining scene, the area is a natural fit for the concept. “Toastique is approachable, beautiful, and fits seamlessly into a lifestyle focused on wellness and simplicity,” said Cesare. “After working in hospitality and food service, I wanted to build something that reflected my family’s values, and Toastique checked every box. We knew right away that Pinecrest, especially, was where we wanted to be. It’s the hub for wellness in the area and cultivates a community that prioritizes balance, health, and connection.”

The menu pays homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients and employs fresh produce in unique, thoughtful flavor combinations. Cleveland locals can look forward to an array of health conscious dishes including the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze on Rustico toast), popular Dragonberry Bowl (pitaya -dragon fruit, mango, strawberry, agave, and coconut water topped with strawberry, kiwi, goji berry, coconut, granola, and honey drizzle), superfood smoothies, cold-pressed juices, collagen-infused espresso drinks, and more.

Once open, the Cleveland location will be open daily from 7am - 5pm.

SOURCE Toastique

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.