Aldea Home & Baby Expands to Seattle

SEATTLE – Aldea Home & Baby is opening its first location outside California in Seattle’s historic Ballard neighborhood this Summer 2025.

The new store will open its doors this summer for a soft launch beginning June 15, with a Grand Opening celebration on Sunday, June 29.

“Opening Aldea Home & Baby in Seattle’s vibrant Ballard neighborhood is a meaningful step in expanding our vision of building small villages— ‘aldeas’—where families can find thoughtfully curated, sustainable products and genuine community connection,” said Johanna Bialkin, Founder and CEO of Aldea Home & Baby. “Seattle’s rich history, strong local spirit, and family-friendly atmosphere align perfectly with our mission to support and inspire families in every stage through stylish, eco-conscious home and baby goods.”

Located in the former “Couch” furniture space in Ballard Ave., just steps from the Ballard Farmers Market, Aldea Seattle will feature the brand’s signature offerings: a curated selection of sustainable and design-forward brands, expert-led registry services, and exclusive products from Aldea’s in-house brand. In keeping with the company’s commitment to local engagement, the space will also showcase a custom mural by Seattle-based artist Claire Shadomy, premiering during the Grand Opening weekend and ongoing community events for Moms and all family members.

Join us this summer for our newest Seattle Grand Opening.

