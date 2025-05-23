Dave’s Hot Chicken Ranked in Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers & Shakers” List

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // PASADENA, Calif. – Dave’s Hot Chicken has claimed the top spot on Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. The list recognizes 100 restaurant brands and 25 trailblazing executives who are shaping the future of the fast-casual segment through innovation, growth, and leadership.

The original three founders started Dave’s Hot Chicken with just $900 in an East Hollywood parking lot pop-up. New items like Dave’s NOT Chicken cauliflower sliders and the Cinnamon Toast Crunch® Top-Loaded Shake helped fuel excitement, alongside an even hotter Reaper spice level.

At the same time, the brand is advancing with technology through its “Dave’s of the Future” initiative, featuring self-order kiosks, AI systems, and even drone delivery. Dave’s also remains committed to its team, introducing an award-winning video-based training program to help preserve its strong culture amid rapid expansion.

“This is an incredible honor that reflects the relentless drive of our team and the deep passion behind what we do,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “We’ve never been afraid to go bold, and this ranking proves that our commitment to innovation and delivering a craveable, unforgettable experience continues to set us apart in the fast-casual space.”

In addition to being recognized as one of the top 100 restaurant brands in the fast casual space, Jim Bitticks, President and COO at Dave’s Hot Chicken, was also named to the publication’s list of the top 25 influential restaurant executives for the second consecutive year.

“Earning the number one spot and being recognized individually is an incredible honor, but it’s a reflection of our entire team’s commitment to our guests and strategic growth,” said Bitticks. “We have built an operational foundation that supports rapid expansion while staying true to what makes this brand so special.”

The 2025 honorees were celebrated at Fast Casual’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers Awards Gala, held Saturday, May 17, in Chicago. Each year, hundreds of brands apply for consideration through an editorial nomination process, which includes insights on brand performance, innovation, technology, marketing, and community engagement. Finalists are reviewed by a panel of industry experts.

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block.

