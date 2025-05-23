MilkShake Factory Expands to Ohio with Two New Locations Opening May 31

May 23, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ohio –MilkShake Factory will open its first two locations in Ohio on Saturday, May 31, 2025. The brand’s entrance into the Buckeye State includes new stores in Mason, near Cincinnati, and in Columbus.

The Mason store sits just minutes from major regional attractions including King’s Island, Great Wolf Lodge, and local campgrounds. It is owned and operated by first-time franchisees Tracy and Joe Carter, a husband-and-wife team bringing MilkShake Factory to the heart of one of Ohio’s busiest family destinations.

The Columbus store is positioned between the University District and Short North, enabling it to serve both the Ohio State University community and nearby residents. The store is owned by business partners Sivakumar (Shiva) Bodipudi and Kishore Kumar, who have plans to open additional locations in the greater Columbus area.

Both locations will celebrate their grand openings on May 31 with Buy One, Get One Free offers on all shakes, sundaes, and molten chocolate cups from 12 PM to 4 PM, as well as a live DJ, t-shirts for the first 100 guests, and a prize basket for the first guest in line.

“Opening our first two Ohio locations on the same day is a meaningful step forward for our brand,” said Dana Edwards Manatos, Founder & CEO of MilkShake Factory. “Mason and Columbus are dynamic, high-traffic communities, and these new stores reflect our commitment to expansion with franchise partners who truly believe in what we’re building.”

MilkShake Factory’s menu features signature shakes like Chocolate Dipped Strawberry, Campfire S’mores, and Cookies & Cream, all made with the brand’s proprietary housemade ice cream. Guests can also enjoy non-dairy shake options and decadent chocolate confections, including Molten Chocolate Cups and handcrafted chocolate barks. New locations also feature $5 Happy Hour specials on all classic shakes every Thursday from 4 to 6 PM.

MilkShake Factory is more than just a dessert shop; it is a brand built on over a century of family tradition and chocolate-making expertise. Founded in 1914, the company began as a small soda fountain and chocolate shop in Pittsburgh, PA, where generations of chocolatiers crafted premium confections using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients. What started as a local sweet shop has grown into a beloved dessert destination, seamlessly blending classic craftsmanship with modern indulgences. Today, MilkShake Factory stays true to its roots in chocolate and its heritage as a family-founded brand.

