COUSINS SUBS® Brings Back Fan-favorite Pull Tab Promotion

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE – Cousins Subs® is excited to bring back its popular Pull Tab Giveaway—offering guests the chance to win big this summer. Now through July 6, 2025, or while supplies last, customers will receive an exclusive Cousins Subs pull tab with the purchase of any 7 ½” sub or Sub in a Bowl.

Every pull tab reveals a prize or message, with exciting rewards including free subs for a year, discounts on future purchases and classic Cousins treats like cookies, fries, chips and more.

“Pull tabs are a staple of Wisconsin fun, and we’re proud to put our own twist on the tradition again this year,” said Justin McCoy, vice president of marketing at Cousins Subs. “Whether guests walk away with a prize or a great meal, this promotion is our way of saying thanks and adding an extra layer of excitement to their summer visit.”

The Pull Tab Giveaway is available at participating Cousins Subs locations in Wisconsin and Indiana. Game pieces are limited to one per customer, per transaction, per day, while supplies last.

SOURCE COUSINS SUBS

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.