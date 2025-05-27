Dave’s Hot Chicken Ignites West Washington Expansion with Four New Leases

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST WASHINGTON — Dave’s Hot Chicken three newly signed leases in Western Washington. The upcoming restaurants are expected to open in 2025. Additionally, 16511 Meridian E. in Puyallup is scheduled to open in 2026, along with another location at The Commons in Federal Way.

The new leases are part of a 10-unit development deal led by local entrepreneur Sana Keshap of The Keshap Group. Keshap has quickly become a driving force after opening her first Dave’s Hot Chicken in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in 2023. A second-generation franchisee, she grew up immersed in the restaurant business and officially joined her family’s operations after college, helping expand their footprint to include more than 35 Denny’s, Papa John’s, and Gong Cha locations across Washington. With a recently earned MBA and a hands-on leadership style, Keshap is now focused on site development and operations for Dave’s.

“The authenticity behind Dave’s immediately drew me to the brand,” said Keshap. “The food speaks for itself, and everyone on the team shares a passion that can be seen in every detail. We’ve seen an incredible response since launching in Seattle, and we can’t wait to bring Dave’s to even more communities in Western Washington.”

Dave’s Hot Chicken has captured the hearts and taste buds of guests with its crave-worthy menu. Specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders, sliders, and bites with spice levels ranging from “No Spice” to “Reaper,” each restaurant also serves sides of house-made Kale Slaw, creamy Mac & Cheese, and crispy, seasoned Fries or Cheese Fries.

“We’re proud to announce the signing of new leases in the Western Washington area,” said Bill Phelps, CEO of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “This growth is being fueled by our strong partnership with Sana, whose leadership has been key to responding to the high demand for our unique food and brand experience.”

Founded by Arman Oganesyan and classically trained chef Dave Kopushyan, along with brothers Tommy and Gary Rubenyan in early 2017, Dave’s Hot Chicken initially opened as a parking lot pop-up, with lines quickly wrapping around the block.

SOURCE Dave’s Hot Chicken

###

