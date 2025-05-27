Get Happy AF With Fuzzy’s Taco Shop’s New Happy Hour Featuring Items $5 and Under

Tacos, queso, and cocktails keep the tab low and the vibes high during happy hour

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // Irving, TX – Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the fast-casual+ restaurant brand known for serving up good vibes, is raising the bar on value with its new Happy Hour, featuring items $5 and under. Available for dine-in only, Monday through Friday*, this new lineup is all about big flavor, great prices, and serious summer vibes with everything you need to get Happy AF (At Fuzzy’s!).

With guests juggling summer travel, packed schedules, and tighter budgets, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop delivers a no-stress spot to unwind with tasty tacos and delicious drinks, all without breaking the bank.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop has built a loyal following by staying true to fresh ingredients, scratch-made recipes, and a laid-back atmosphere that invites guests to come as they are. The new Happy Hour menu reflects that same approach, offering high-quality food and drinks at prices that make gathering easy and accessible.

The new Happy Hour menu includes:

Classic Original Tacos: $2.50 with shredded chicken, ground beef, carnitas, or veggie

Premium Original Tacos: $3.50 with grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, or brisket

Chips & Dips: Chips & Salsa ($3) or Chips & Queso ($4)

Drinks that bring the party: House Margaritas ($4); Sangria ‘Rita Swirl, Baja-ma Mama, or Fuzzy’s Red Sangria ($5); Modelo 18 oz Draft ($5); Miller Lite 18 oz Draft ($4); $3 Coronita Dunk, $3 Jarritos and more**

“We built this Happy Hour around what our guests actually want, which is tasty food, cold drinks, and prices that make it easy to kick back and stay awhile,” said Chef Daniel Camp, Director of Culinary for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “It’s fun, it’s craveable, and it creates the kind of laid-back, fun vibe that makes people feel Happy AF.”

Fuzzy’s is the go-to summer hangout for major value and full-on flavor, perfect for everything from group meetups to post-work margaritas. To check out the full Happy Hour menu and find a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop near you, visit www.fuzzystacoshop.com.

*Price, offerings, hours, and participation may vary by restaurant.

**Must be 21+. Please drink responsibly.

About Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Founded in 2003 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® is a fast-casual plus restaurant known for fresh flavors and good vibes that take the bite out of life. Offering flavorful tacos, famous margaritas, and fun times, it's all fuzzy here. As of March 31, 2025, Fuzzy's operates 115 restaurants across 15 states, including one company-owned location in Texas. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is franchised by affiliates of Pasadena, Calif.-based Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN). To find your local Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, visit Fuzzystacoshop.com/locations. For franchising information, visit Franchise.fuzzystacoshop.com.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2025, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 19 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

