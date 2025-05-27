Toastique Expands in Greater Los Angeles

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA – Toastique is furthering its expansion with multiple new locations slated to open this year. Leading the wave is Toastique Chino Hills, set to open this summer. Additional locations planned to open in 2025 include Downtown LA, Porter Ranch, Westlake Village, and Ladera Ranch.

Since its inception in 2018, Toastique has garnered acclaim for its gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, nutrient-rich cold-pressed juices, espresso and coffee, and other convenient grab-and-go options.

The Chino Hills location will be locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Rabih and Salma Raydan, first-time franchisees who bring decades of experience in sales and retail, along with a deep passion for health, family, and community. The café will offer 23 seats indoors and additional outdoor seating, providing a comfortable, contemporary setting for guests to enjoy Toastique’s gourmet toast creations, smoothie bowls, cold-pressed juices, espresso drinks, and grab-and-go offerings.

“Since immigrating to the U.S, I’ve been drawn to franchising and the idea of building something meaningful for our family,” said Rabih Raydan, franchisee of Toastique Chino Hills. “We’re not just building a business—we’re creating a future for our kids, and when we found Toastique, we saw how it aligned with our lifestyle and values. We love Chino Hills for its strong sense of community and family. It reminds us of why we moved to California in the first place—to live in a place that values connection and quality of life, and we’re excited to bring a new kind of fast-casual concept that prioritizes health, flavor, and connection to this community.”

Originally from Lebanon, Rabih and Salma lived in Chicago before settling in Southern California seven years ago. In 2023, they signed a three-unit deal with Toastique. The pair discovered Toastique after visiting the Balboa Island location with their children (who are notoriously picky eaters). Now, the concept will serve as the foundation for their family-run business.

“Cooking and sharing meals has always been a central part of our life,” added Salma Raydan. “And when we eat out, we want something that feels just as fresh, real, and intentional. Toastique is that place.”

Each Toastique location will bring the same thoughtfully curated menu, including the Avocado Smash Toast (avocado, watermelon radish, marinated tomatoes, chili oil, and microgreens on multigrain toast), the Tomato Burrata Toast (herbed ricotta, pesto, tomatoes, burrata, basil, olive oil, and balsamic glaze), the Dragonberry Bowl, and a variety of smoothies, cold-pressed juices, collagen-infused espresso drinks, and more.

Founded by former D1 collegiate cheerleader, Brianna Keefe, Toastique is lauded for its fresh and artistic approach to crafting exquisite food grounded in paying homage to the natural beauty and simplicity found in responsibly sourced ingredients.

