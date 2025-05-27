TruBlue Home Service Ally Expands to Northeast Bergen County, NJ, Bringing Trusted Home Maintenance Services for Busy Adults and Seniors

May 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTHEAST BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – TruBlue Home Service Ally has announced the opening of a new location in Northeast Bergen County, New Jersey. Recognizing the increasing need for senior home services that support aging in place, TruBlue is emerging in the booming handyman and senior home modifications industries.

One of those entrepreneurs is Renzo Contreras—the franchise owner and local resident behind this upcoming TruBlue location in New Jersey.

After more than 33 years at Verizon, Contreras took early retirement and found a new calling rooted in personal experience. The loss of his 99-year-old grandfather in a nursing home under difficult circumstances deeply affected his family and inspired him to help seniors remain in their homes with dignity. That’s when he discovered TruBlue. As a U.S. Air Force veteran, Contreras saw the opportunity not only to support seniors, but also to give back to the veteran community — a cause close to his heart. Now, he’s focused on building a business that makes a real impact in both areas.

“It was the mission — helping seniors age in place — that sealed the deal for me,” said Contreras. “But just as important is being able to support fellow veterans. We’ve all served, and now I want to serve them.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring TruBlue to Northeast Bergen County and we couldn’t have found a better partner to help us do it than Renzo,” said TruBlue President Sean Fitzgerald. “As a country, we are experiencing a number of seniors who need help due to the rapid growth of the senior population.”

An April 2022 report by the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation found that 88% of adults aged 50–80 “felt it is important to remain in their homes for as long as possible.” TruBlue offers support both inside and outside of the home to help those seniors stay in their home longer. From adding grab bars and replacing door handles, to renovating tubs for easy access, the list of possible senior home modifications for safety and ease of use is vast.

Along with its focus on senior safety, TruBlue offers a subscription- based home maintenance packages. Just like it’s important to maintain your car, it is equally as important to maintain your home, typically a customer’s most valuable asset. For busy adults and seniors, it can be hard to keep up with the demands of their homes. With various customizable, subscription-based services, customers can select a TruBlue home maintenance service package that fits the specific needs of their home and family, so they can enjoy hassle-free living.

One of the most popular TruBlue offerings is their Home Ally Maintenance & VIP subscription services which ensures regularly scheduled visits from a handyman to handle home maintenance and to-do list items like storing patio furniture, changing batteries and lightbulbs, fixing holes in walls, or caulking sinks and tubs. For seniors in particular, TruBlue is dedicated to ensuring aging adults avoid potentially dangerous situations, like climbing ladders.

