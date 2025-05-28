Always Best Care Senior Services Welcomes New Owners to Knoxville Franchise

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Always Best Care Senior Services is pleased to announce that Meghan and Clay Hamby along with Ed and Rosalia Hoyt have taken over ownership of the franchise in Knoxville, Tennessee. Always Best Care of Knoxville is located at 9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite 200A, and is dedicated to providing quality in-home care and senior living referral services to the aging population in Knoxville and surrounding areas in East Tennessee.

“Embarking on our franchising journey has been an incredibly rewarding experience, especially with a respected organization like Always Best Care,” said Meghan Hamby. “As home care becomes the preferred choice over assisted living, our commitment to personalized, in-home support ensures seniors can enjoy independence and comfort in familiar surroundings. We are truly grateful to be able to provide a service that makes a real difference in people's lives.”

By working with case managers, social workers, discharge planners, doctors, and families, Always Best Care franchise owners provide affordable, comprehensive solutions that can be specifically matched to meet a client’s particular physical or social needs. The hallmark services of Always Best Care include non-medical in-home care and senior living referral services, with skilled home health care in some limited markets.

The Hambys and the Hoyts join Always Best Care with a combined background in nursing, medical service, and business administration and management. Following the retirement of Always Best Care of Knoxville’s previous owner, Andrew Scruggs, Ed enlisted Meghan and Clay to join him on the joint venture of taking over ownership of the agency. With Meghan’s expertise as a geriatrics nurse and Clay and Ed’s combined business background, the team at Always Best Care of Knoxville is prepared and trained to uphold Always Best Care’s standard of high quality of home care services, providing compassionate service and attention to the senior population in Knoxville and surrounding areas.

“Meghan, Clay, Ed and Rosalia bring a perfect blend of industry and business experience to our franchise network coupled with strong values of servant leadership, which is most important when working in senior care,” said Jake Brown, President and CEO of Always Best Care. “I have no doubt this group will accomplish great things for our Knoxville franchise and know our trusted senior community is in good hands with them at the helm.”

SOURCE Always Best Care

###

