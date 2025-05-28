From Roast to Residence in Under 48 Hours: Dunn Brothers Launches Fresh Coffee Subscription

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS — Dunn Brothers Coffee is a new way to brew—fresher than ever and crafted for the perfect cup. On May 23, Dunn Brothers launched a nationwide subscription service delivering roasted-to-order coffee straight to consumers’ doors.

The new subscription program gives customers full control over how they enjoy their coffee — from roast level and grind preference to delivery frequency — with each order featuring a full pound of coffee roasted fresh and shipped the same day to ensure the kind of freshness typically reserved for coffee shop customers.

The move marks a significant step forward in the company’s long-term digital strategy. Following a recent overhaul of its e-commerce platform, Dunn Brothers is leaning into direct-to-consumer growth while preserving the core quality that has defined the brand since its founding in 1987.

“Dunn Brothers was born in the Midwest and built on a commitment to daily, small-batch roasting,” said Anand Gala, managing partner. “Over the years, we’ve earned loyal fans in communities across the country, and now we’re making it easier than ever for them to enjoy the same fresh, flavorful coffee they love — no matter where they call home.”

Subscribers can personalize their orders by selecting:

Roast level – ranging from light to bold, featuring Dunn Brothers’ signature profiles

Grind preference – including whole bean, drip, espresso and more

Delivery schedule – with flexible monthly options to match individual routines

Subscriptions will be 15% off for Dunn Brother loyalty rewards members.

Dunn Brothers operates more than 46 locations, primarily across the Upper Midwest, and has built its following on quality, consistency and local ownership. Each store roasts its own beans on site, a practice that remains central to the brand’s identity, even as it scales its digital footprint.

Gala said the subscription model is a natural continuation of that ethos.

“Our approach has always been rooted in care, from how we source our beans to how we roast and serve them,” Gala said. “This launch doesn’t change that. It’s just the next step — a way to bring that same freshly roasted coffee home, so it can be brewed tomorrow with the same care we put into it today.”

The new offering is part of a broader push to grow Dunn Brothers’ e-commerce presence and meet rising demand for craft coffee at home. With delivery in under 48 hours from roast to doorstep, the subscription model helps preserve peak flavor and aroma — key attributes often lost in traditional retail coffee channels.

