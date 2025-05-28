K9 Resorts Names Scott Schubiger as Chief Growth Officer

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. –K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel announces the appointment of Scott Schubiger as Chief Growth Officer.

About Scott Schubiger:

An accomplished senior executive with over 30 years of success across franchising, technology, food and beverage, real estate, and wellness sectors, Schubiger brings extensive, global knowledge of franchise sales, private equity, and business development.

Throughout his executive career, Schubiger has held leadership positions for NRD Capital, ZGrowth Partners, Massage Heights, Lunchbox Wax, Snap Fitness, Rita’s Italian Ice, and Realogy Corporation.

Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer of The Picklr where he played a key role in bringing more than 70 franchisees developing over 500 units into the system and launching the franchise opportunity in Canada, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand

In his new role, Schubiger will lead the strategic growth of K9 Resorts across the country and eventually, globally. His responsibilities will include identifying sophisticated, business-savvy individuals who are looking to stake their claim in the fast-growing pet care vertical.

As a lifetime dog owner, Schubiger recognizes the value and need for specialized services in the pet care industry and is excited to bring K9’s luxury boarding and daycare services to more dog parents across the U.S.

“I have been interested in K9 Resorts since meeting the founders, Jason and Steven Parker, at their original location a decade ago and have continued to admire the brand from afar,” said Schubiger. “Their passion and leadership, coupled with the brand’s commitment to excellence, truly stood out. I’m excited to help expand this beloved concept, bring in new franchise partners, and fulfill the increasing demand for luxury pet care.”

His appointment comes at a pivotal time, as findings in a recent industry report found that pet ownership has increased with 51% of U.S. households now owning a dog. Younger generations are a huge driver of this and hold high standards for how they care for their pets – from services to products.

SOURCE K9 Resorts

