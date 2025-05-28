Proforma Ranks on 2025 PPAI 100 List

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. —Proforma is proud to announce that it has been awarded a spot on the 2025 Promotional Products Association International (PPAI) 100 list. PPAI 100 is a prestigious, data-driven ranking recognizing the top 100 distributors and suppliers in the promotional products industry.

PPAI 100 is scored on a 500-point scale evaluating eight categories, including previous year revenue, growth, industry faith, professional development, responsibility, innovation, employee happiness, and online presence. This matrix provides a comprehensive look at each organization in the print and promotional products industry and recognizes businesses that exhibit excellence in multiple areas.

“The detailed assessment of the PPAI 100 speaks to the strength of the companies recognized,” says Tim Nale, Chief Brand Officer at Proforma. “Proforma is proud to be consistently ranked in the top five year-over-year and honored to receive the spot for 2025.”

Proforma received commendable marks in several categories, including professional development, employee happiness, growth, and revenue, which speaks to the company’s commitment to its people and technology initiatives.

As the largest family-owned and operated distributorship in the industry, Proforma prioritizes people. Whether ensuring staff fulfillment or nurturing industry relationships, recognizing and honoring individuals for their strengths is at the core of Proforma’s company culture. Proforma also places a strong emphasis on technology. From developing proprietary eCommerce solutions that streamline efficiencies to incorporating AI to optimize processes, Proforma continues to be an industry leader in innovation through its strategic technology efforts.

“For more than 45 years, Proforma has been a family-owned and operated business, using our core values as our guide and commitment to technology and innovation as our motivation.” says Vera Muzzillo, CEO of Proforma. “Our ranking on the PPAI 100 list is a recognition of the hard work the Proforma Network puts in daily, and that drive will carry us into the future as the industry continues to evolve."

SOURCE Proforma

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.