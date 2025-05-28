redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Austin Acquires Rubbish Inc.

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // TEXAS – redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Austin is excited to announce its acquisition and rebranding of Rubbish Inc., a well-established roll-off dumpster rental company. This strategic merger marks a significant milestone in the franchise location’s commitment to delivering exceptional service and innovative waste management solutions to their valued customers.

The two established dumpster rental companies are owned and operated by Stephen Davis. Before going into business with redbox+ Dumpsters in 2021, Stephen led the cybersecurity integration practice for a global consulting firm. As Stephen embarks on this exciting new chapter in his career, he looks forward to growing the redbox+ Dumpsters brand presence in his community while continuing to deliver the same level of excellence and reliability his customers have come to expect.

"We are delighted to welcome Rubbish Inc. into the redbox+ Dumpsters family," said Stephen Davis, President of redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Austin. "This merger represents a significant progression in our mission to provide exemplary roll-off waste management services while staying true to our core values of customer satisfaction, innovation, and environmental stewardship. The combined expertise and resources of our companies will enhance our ability to serve the community and contribute to a cleaner, greener Austin."

Regardless of project size or type, redbox+ Dumpsters offers a reliable, convenient solution for two of contractors’ biggest waste management needs. Responding to this need within the industry, redbox+ Dumpsters combined these two essential jobsite needs into a patented 2-in-1 solution to save clients time and money.

Sean Foley, Brand President of redbox+ Dumpsters, expressed enthusiasm for the brand’s continued success and reliable, customer-first business model: “Besides our patented 2-in-1 roll-off dumpster and portable toilet, redbox+ Dumpsters stands out from similar service brands because of our exceptional customer service and the convenience that comes with renting one of our containers. Since redbox+ Dumpsters was founded with the goal of providing a better waste management solution, we truly care about individual clients’ projects. As redbox+ Dumpsters of Greater Austin continues to offer exceptional service while bringing the brand’s core values and services to a larger customer base, the whole redbox+ Dumpsters team looks forward to seeing the positive impact Stephen and his team will make on a local scale.”

Since its founding in 2006, redbox+ Dumpsters has provided convenient waste management solutions to a wide range of clients, from homeowners and home builders to commercial contractors and window and siding specialists. Over the years, redbox+ Dumpsters has continued to grow as a company that offers a unique 2-in-1 solution for clients’ waste management needs. What began as a simple sketch by the company’s founder would go on to become their bread and butter and change the industry forever. redbox+ Dumpsters also provides the ultimate customer experience by delivering dumpsters right to clients’ job sites on time, and emptying and cleaning dumpsters while projects are still underway so clients can remain focused on the job at hand.

