SYNERGY HomeCare Continues to Expand in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area

May 28, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, SYNERGY HomeCare in Lakewood.

The company is owned and operated by Robert Regan, a Navy combat veteran who spent most of his post-military career working for the U.S. federal government and is now using his passion for service to launch his own caregiving business.

Headquartered at 5220 Clark Ave in Lakewood, Regan and his team of compassionate caregivers will assist residents in the Lakewood area, including the communities of Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Hawaiian Gardens, La Palma, Long Beach, Los Alamitos, and Rossmoor with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

Regan’s ties to his local community helped him notice the growing need for these services in the area, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic reports wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Throughout his entire adult life, Regan’s career has been defined by his commitment to service. He first demonstrated this commitment through his enlistment in the U.S. Navy, where he served during active combat. Following his discharge from military service, Regan then spent over a decade working for the federal government and law enforcement, where he held leadership positions overseeing many safety and security needs.

Regan was later introduced to the home care industry after his grandmother fell ill. During her time of need, his family turned to a home care agency for additional support, but still, many caregiving responsibilities fell on Regan’s mother and aunt who began working around the clock to meet her care needs. As a service-driven professional, Regan recognized that many other families in his community were facing the same emotional and physical challenges as his own, and he became inspired to provide support himself.

“During my family’s experience with my grandmother, I witnessed firsthand the need for compassionate, dependable care that truly eases the burden on families,” said Regan. “I believe that my professional background, deep community ties, and commitment to high-quality service position me perfectly to provide that care. Throughout my entire career, I’ve prided myself on my strong sense of reliability, integrity, and leadership, and I’m confident that those qualities will translate to caregiving.”

The Los Angeles metropolitan area is one of the most densely populated metros in the U.S., with millions of diverse residents living nearby. Many of the older residents in the area often need to rely on caregivers for additional assistance cooking, shopping, running errands, doing light housekeeping or going for walks. Some even require personal care, such as help with bathing, dressing or using the toilet.

“I want families to feel at ease knowing their loved ones are in capable and reliable hands when they call upon SYNERGY HomeCare in Lakewood,” said Regan. “My entire professional life has been centered around keeping people safe and providing highly individualized solutions to whatever problems may arise. Our clients can feel happy while we help them maintain their independence and dignity, while their families can feel safe as we provide them with a warm support net.”

