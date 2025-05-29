Kilwins Sweetens Texas with 10 New Locations Announced Across the Lone Star State

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // PETOSKEY, Mich. — Kilwins is set to expand in Texas with 10 new locations. The store openings are scheduled to begin this summer.

"Texas is a natural fit for Kilwins,” said Brian Britton, president and CEO of Kilwins. “The climate supports year-round ice cream sales, the population is booming, and there’s an ideal balance of family-centric communities and Midwestern transplants who already know and love the Kilwins brand."

Four stores are currently confirmed and under development in Waco, Midland, Cypress Waters (Dallas-Fort Worth area), and East Village (Austin). Two of these locations are expected to open in mid-2025: Waco in May and Midland in June. The Cypress Waters and East Village stores are scheduled to open by early 2026.

Kilwins franchisees bring a deep commitment to community connection and hospitality. In Waco, owners Jennifer and Elizabeth Bartlett—a mother-daughter duo who also operate Kilwins Grapevine, Texas—are expanding into the heart of the city inside the brand-new 200-room Marriott hotel and convention center, located near the iconic Magnolia Market.

“We love the hometown feel and fresh opportunities Waco offers,” said Jennifer Bartlett. “Kilwins is about creating joy, and we’re excited to bring that joy to a new community. We sell ice cream, but we’re really in the people business."

In Midland, local family trio Scott Dufford, Neil Dufford, and Betsy Wells are opening a Kilwins location in the new Summit Center, a 4-acre development designed for community events.

"We’re deeply rooted in Midland," said Betsy Wells. "Bringing Kilwins here is our way of giving back, offering something truly special Midland hasn't experienced – a unique blend of the captivating aroma of hand-crafted treats, the artistry of a traditional confectionery, and the exceptional quality of their fudge, chocolates, and ice cream. We're excited to create a destination for sensory delight and moments of joy for our community."

At The Sound in Cypress Waters, a vibrant lakefront development, Kilwins will become a part of an energetic neighborhood filled with trails, entertainment, and community events. The East Village store in Austin will bring the Kilwins experience to a walkable urban hub surrounded by creatives, foodies, and families alike.

Since its founding in 1947, Kilwins has delighted generations with hand-crafted confections and genuine customer service, creating memorable customer experiences with a sense of nostalgia.

SOURCE Kilwins

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.