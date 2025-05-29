Pillar To Post Promotes Brenda Gemmell to Director of Consultant and Coach Success

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // TAMPA, Fla. – Pillar To Post proudly announces the promotion of Brenda Gemmell to Director of Consultant and Coach Success. With nearly two decades of franchising experience and more than 360 franchises placed, Gemmell brings unmatched expertise to the brand’s executive-driven development strategy.

Before joining Pillar To Post, Gemmell spent 13 years in global tech at Intel, managing operations across 27 countries. After leaving the corporate world, she became a multi-unit franchise owner and a franchise development executive, eventually helping build a brand that was later acquired by Neighborly. She also spent time as a top-producing franchise broker, placing candidates in industries from quick-service restaurants to home healthcare.

“I’m thrilled to continue my journey through franchising with Pillar To Post in this new role,” said Gemmell. “It’s always been my personal passion to help business owners find their calling and live their lives as not just successful business owners, but successful staples in their local community through franchising.”

“Brenda’s strength is in building relationships and creating strong connections with people while being a champion of our Executive Model,” said Eric Steward, Senior Director of Franchise Recruitment at Pillar To Post. “She brings deep brand knowledge, genuine care for our candidates, and a proven track record of results. We’re beyond thrilled to have her leading recruitment partnerships.”

SOURCE Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.