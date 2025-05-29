Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands in Cottonwood, AZ

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // Prescott, AZ – Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services is building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients. Now, local residents Billy and Anita Clark have opened a new location to serve the Northern Arizona community.

Billy and Anita bring a combined background in healthcare, education and business leadership to their new venture. Anita has over 20 years of experience caring for patients in hospitals and medical offices, while Billy spent his career in corporate leadership, strategic planning, and business development. After navigating caregiving within their own family, the Clarks were inspired to launch a business that brings compassionate, relationship-based care to seniors in their local community. Faith-driven and service-oriented, they are focused on supporting both seniors and their primary caregivers, especially in areas where support is often hard to find.

“Our mission is to help seniors age with dignity and to provide relief for primary caregivers who are often carrying a heavy burden,” said Billy. “Long-term, we want to be a trusted resource throughout Northern Arizona, expanding our reach and deepening our impact.”

The demand for in-home care for mature populations continues to grow, with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reporting that nearly 70% of retirees will require some form of long-term care.

