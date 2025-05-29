Taziki’s Mediterranean Café Delivers a Taste of Summer with Seasonal Favorites and Refreshing New Peach Tea

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is announcing its Summer of Salads limited-time menu items — helping guests Live the Good Life this season with a fresh new lineup. Available from May 19 through August 10, participating Taziki’s locations will serve up a returning seasonal favorite, the Watermelon Spinach Salad, along with the debut of its Sweet Peach Tea — a classic summer beverage brewing with flavor.

Crafted for the warmer months, the Watermelon Spinach Salad combines sweet watermelon, fresh basil, roasted pecans and crumbled feta on a bed of leafy spinach. Guests can enhance their meal by adding a protein of their choice, with grilled chicken kebobs as a perfect pairing. This option offers a hearty and filling meal for those seeking plant-based alternatives.

Complementing this delicious salad is Taziki’s new Sweet Peach Tea — fresh-brewed black tea infused with juicy peach flavor. Together, the pair offers a light yet satisfying option for guests seeking fresh choices throughout the summer.

“We’re excited to offer two new, flavorful items this summer. Our Watermelon Spinach Salad is light and fruity with a sprinkle of feta cheese and a satisfying crunch of pecans, perfect for the season,” said Dan Simpson, CEO of Taziki’s Mediterranean Café. “And, our new Sweet Peach Tea is the perfect blend of peaches and smooth tea, crafted specifically for summer. Whether you're craving the fresh flavors of Watermelon Spinach Salad or the cool refreshment of our new Sweet Peach Tea, both are tasty summer options you don’t want to miss.”

The Watermelon Spinach Salad is available at $8.25 and up and the Sweet Peach Tea is $1.99 and up so check local restaurants for exact pricing. In addition to these limited-time items, guests can mix and match any of Taziki’s signature salads — including the Greek Salad, Mediterranean Salad and Caesar Salad — with proteins like Grilled Salmon, Baked Falafel, Chicken Kebobs or Grilled Lamb. For a more indulgent option, Taziki’s fan-favorite Signature Pasta Salad is also available every Friday through Sunday and every day on the catering menu.

SOURCE Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.