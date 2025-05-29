The Dog Stop New Franchisees in Georgia and Washington Metro Area

May 29, 2025 // Franchising.com // PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Dog Stop is thrilled to announce new development deals signed in Savannah, GA and the Washington Metropolitan Area.

In Savannah, the Kicklighter and Weathers family are laying the foundation for what they hope will become the region’s most trusted pet care. Thomas Kicklighter, a Director of Corporate Capital Project Engineering, and his wife, Naomi, are partnering with their daughter Maika Weathers, a hair salon owner, and her husband, Martin Weathers, a National Account Manager and Supply Chain Specialist, to bring The Dog Stop to their community. Raised on farmland in Georgia, the family sees a need for high-quality dog care for Savannah’s growing population. While looking forward to becoming Savannah’s favorite destination for dog owners, the family plans to support and sponsor dog adoption events, work with local shelters, animal hospitals, businesses, and sports teams to stay involved in the community. They hope to open a second location at some point in the not-so-distant future.

“Coming from a farm, not only do we have a big family, we have a big family of animals,” said Thomas Kicklighter. “We consider all of them to be members of the family, not just pets. It truly takes a village, and we plan to bring that mindset to the community of Savannah – our community’s pets are our pets now too! Combining our love for animals with a focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and innovate care solutions, we aim to become a trusted name in Savannah and provide only the most exceptional services to the dogs in our care.”

The Washington Metro location of The Dog Stop will be owned and operated by longtime friends and business partners John Ricker and Amy Crummitt, Maryland locals. John, a federal K9 police officer with more than 20 years of experience in force protection, was drawn to the opportunity to combine his professional expertise with his lifelong passion for animals. Amy, a Navy veteran and experienced program manager, was equally impressed by The Dog Stop. The duo hopes to build up the location’s training program, give back to their community by partnering with charitable organizations, and expand to more locations in the future.

“With my background as a K9 officer, I’ve wanted to find new ways to use my talents, and The Dog Stop is the perfect fit,” said John Ricker. “When I find something worthwhile like this, I’m all in – I can’t wait to start this journey and showcase what my business has to offer the community. I hope to use my training skills to help families with dogs better understand each other and strengthen their relationships; and grow as both a business owner and individual through this journey.”

Owned and operated by dog people since 2009, The Dog Stop understands the complex process involved in dog care and knows that there is no such thing as a one size fits all approach. At The Dog Stop, expert staff at each location stay up-to-date on the ever-changing science that applies to dog care, behavior, grooming, and nutrition. Its one-stop-shop offers pet care products and supplies, with each item on its shelves the latest and greatest in its respective category, ensuring that every dog who stops by receives the very best treatment.

“We’re thrilled to welcome John, Amy, the Kicklighters and the Weathers to The Dog Stop family,” said Jesse Coslov, CEO and Co-Founder of The Dog Stop. “These new franchisees embody the passion, quality, and community focus that define our brand, and I’m confident they will deliver the highest standard of care for both pets and their owners in Savannah and the DMV.”

SOURCE The Dog Stop

