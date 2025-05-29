YogaSix Launches "Y6 Mobility" – A New Class Designed for Movement Training for Modern Life

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix is thrilled to announce the national launch of its newest signature class, “Y6 Mobility.” Building on the brand's commitment to modern, accessible yoga for everybody, this first-of-its-kind class format is designed to boost joint flexibility, increase range of motion, and support better movement in everyday life.

Y6 Mobility merges yoga-based flows and movements with targeted mobility drills, creating a dynamic class that addresses key areas like hips, shoulders, ankles, and lower back. It’s yoga reimagined for how we move today. As people increasingly prioritize longevity, athletic recovery, injury prevention, and daily movement quality, Y6 Mobility gives a modern take on yoga that blends the best of yoga with mobility science. Perfect for athletes, desk-bound professionals, aging bodies, and anyone who wants to feel stronger, more open, and ready for life, Y6 Mobility is for people of all fitness levels and experience in yoga.

As mobility training continues to rise in importance across fitness and wellness, Y6 Mobility offers a fun, and empowering response to the consumer demand. The class integrates yoga props like yoga blocks and straps, and introduces the use of Mobility Balls, a tool designed to improve joint stability, flexibility, and coordination in new, accessible ways.

"Mobility training is the next evolution in functional fitness, and Y6 Mobility was created to meet that need in a format only YogaSix can deliver with a fun, welcoming class that makes everyone feel open, strong and unstoppable,” said YogaSix President, Kelly Turner. “We’re eager to introduce our innovative Y6 Mobility class to our YogaSix network to help our members unlock better movement and long term strength.”

All classes are led by YogaSix’s certified instructors, who are specially trained to offer modifications, support proper form, and guide students through this new movement experience with care and confidence. Select YogaSix studios have begun offering the class this spring, with more scheduled to roll out Y6 Mobility throughout 2025.

To celebrate the official launch, participating studios will host Y6 Mobility Preview Events throughout May and June, inviting both new and returning members to experience the class firsthand.

YogaSix is also encouraging individuals to share why mobility matters to them on social media. Whether it’s due to career demands, lifestyle, health goals, or simply wanting to move more freely, everybody is encouraged to post a short video or written story sharing their “why”. Select posts may be highlighted by YogaSix’s national social media accounts spotlighting individual stories of people who need improved mobility in their lives in an effort to bring light to the many different ways mobility training supports movement in everyday life.

