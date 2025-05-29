YogaSix To Celebrate Second Annual YogaSix Day on June 6

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YogaSix today announced the return of its second annual YogaSix Day train place on June 6, 2025. This year, YogaSix again welcomes members and newcomers alike with a unique opportunity to see all that the modern boutique yoga brand has to offer on its signature brand day.

“YogaSix Day has quickly become a signature celebration for our brand,” said Jeff Miller, Chief Marketing Officer of YogaSix. “Last year’s success showed just how many people are interested in joining and embracing the YogaSix community. YogaSix Day gives us an opportunity to showcase our brand, our style of yoga, our franchise owners, our teachers, and most importantly, our YogaSix community. This is only our second year, and I can’t wait to see what YogaSix Day looks and feels like in its 20th year.”

Special Classes, Events and Offers on YogaSix Day

Back by popular demand and only offered once a year, “The Y6 Six” class offers a 60-minute yoga journey through all six signature formats: Y6 101, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Signature, Y6 Power Flow, Y6 Sculpt & Flow, and Y6 Restore. This dynamic class blends elements of each to deliver a comprehensive, energizing, 60-minute yoga experience.

“The Y6 Six class gives new students a taste of what YogaSix offers and an opportunity for our loyal members to try out different class types that they may not normally take,” said Veronica Najera, Director of Education at YogaSix. “We hope it encourages members who regularly attend our Y6 Signature Hot or Y6 Power Flow class to expand their comfort zone by trying a little of Y6 Restore or Y6 Slow Flow, and vice versa.”

This special day will be celebrated with both in-studio and out-of-studio events, with participating studios partnering with local community businesses to offer samples and on site activations. To keep the party going, select studios will also have custom playlists, DJs, and food and drinks going throughout the day. Select YogaSix studios are offering free and discounted classes for newcomers and friends, discounts on YogaSix branded apparel and merchandise, special one day only membership offers, and the return of the “Summer 6-Pack” – which launches nationwide on YogaSix Day.

SOURCE YogaSix

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.