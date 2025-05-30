Chem-Dry of Buffalo Honored as ‘Franchise of the Year’ at Annual National Conference

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – Chem-Dry of Buffalo has been honored as the 2024 Franchise of the Year at the national convention, which is the brand’s pinnacle award. The Franchise of the Year award is presented to a Chem-Dry franchise location that is a brand leader, and dedicated to delivering superior service and customer satisfaction. Franchise of the Year recipients not only thrive in their business, but go out of their way to exceed customers’ expectations through a commitment to excellence, family values, and community trust.

Chem-Dry of Buffalo was founded in 1985, and has been owned and operated by Donna Scalfaro since 2018. Donna is assisted in day-to-day operations by her son, Justin, who brings his operational expertise and natural leadership skills to his role as the company’s Operations Manager. Beyond her business endeavors, Scalfaro enjoys staying involved in her local community and participating in programs like the University of Buffalo's Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

“As a proud part of the BELFOR family, we are committed to upholding the high standards expected of both BELFOR and Chem-Dry in our local market,” said Donna Scalfaro, owner of Chem-Dry of Buffalo. “Because of this, being recognized as Franchise of the Year truly means the world. To us, Franchise of the Year is more than just a title — it’s a reflection of the heart, hustle, and unwavering commitment we pour into our business every day. It represents years of building trust, nurturing a strong team, and delivering outstanding service to our community. As the proud recipients of this award, Justin and I are deeply grateful to our customers, team, and franchise network for being part of this journey.”

“Donna embodies the core values of the Chem-Dry brand due to her unwavering commitment to providing a deep, all-encompassing clean while prioritizing customer satisfaction,” said Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry. “In addition to their stellar business performance, Donna’s dedication to providing exceptional service has set their business apart. We’re delighted to see her win the Franchise of the Year award and look forward to seeing her continued success and growth as a top-performing franchise owner.”

Chem-Dry uses an innovative process known as Hot Carbonating Extraction (HCE) to deeply clean carpets using a fraction of the water required for steam cleaning. What began decades ago as a simple process for removing spills eventually created the foundation for the company’s HCE process and changed the industry forever as an alternative to traditional steam cleaning.

SOURCE Chem-Dry

