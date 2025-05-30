Duck Donuts® Celebrates National Donut Day with Free Cinnamon Sugar Donut and $6 Cinnamon Sugar Half Dozen Deal

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // MECHANICSBURG, PA – Duck Donuts is celebrating National Donut Day with a free classic sweet treat. Guests are invited to join the celebration at any Duck Donuts location on Friday, June 6, for one free cinnamon sugar donut per guest, no purchase necessary, in-store only. In addition to the free sweet treat, guests can also enjoy the one day only offer of a half dozen cinnamon sugar donuts for just $6, available.

National Donut Day, which is traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor women who served donuts, known as “doughnut lassies,” to soldiers during World War I.

Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are welcomed with the aroma of warm, light vanilla cake donuts. Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults alike can watch their donuts being made.

