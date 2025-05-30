Freddy’s first Canada location opens in Winnipeg on Tuesday

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // WINNIPEG – Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers® opens Tuesday, June. Freddy’s has a Master Franchise and Development Agreement in Canada with veteran Canadian franchisees Jim Werschler and Gregg Most of North 49 Frozen Custard and Steakburgers. The Manitoba area franchise owners include John Hall and Turner Ethans.

“Freddy’s is committed to providing menu items cooked fresh to order with genuine hospitality in a clean and relaxing environment,” said John Hall, franchise owner. “We’re thrilled to enter the Canadian market with our first location in Kildonan Crossing. Our convenient location makes us an easily accessible dining option for guests travelling by Regent Avenue and Lagimodière Boulevard, as well as guests looking for a great place to eat after shopping at our retail neighbours.”

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and signature premium frozen custard treats including sundaes and concretes made with freshly churned chocolate and vanilla frozen custard.

“The Original Double is a delicious favourite served steaming hot, that we like to recommend to first-time guests who want to get a feel of the Freddy’s taste,” said Hall. “It’s freshly crafted with two thinly-pressed premium steakburger patties topped with cheese, mustard, pickle planks and onion slices. The burger is served on a butter-toasted bun alongside our crispy shoestring fries, or you can opt to try our crunchy onion rings or fried pickles as a side. Don’t forget to save room to try a classic frozen custard treat like our signature Freddy’s Turtle Concrete.”

