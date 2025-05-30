HTeaO Unveils Sweet Cherry Iced Tea for a Limited Time This Summer

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Fort Worth, TX – HTeaO is adding a new fan-favorite to its lineup just in time for summer. Beginning June 1, guests can sip into the season with the launch of Sweet Cherry Iced Tea, a delicious and naturally caffeine-free flavor available for a limited time through July 31, 2025.

Crafted with real cherry flavor and the perfect hint of sweetness, Sweet Cherry Iced Tea delivers an ice-cold burst of refreshment in every sip. Ideal for long summer days, backyard get-togethers, or post-workout pick-me-ups, it’s the ultimate companion for warm-weather routines.

To celebrate the launch, HTeaO will host a Double Points Day on Sunday, June 1, giving Rewards members twice the points on every purchase, all day long.

“We’re always listening to our guests, and Sweet Cherry has quickly become one of our most requested flavors,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “It’s got the craveable cherry taste people love, it’s completely caffeine-free, and it’s everything you want in a refreshing summer drink. We can’t wait for guests to try it.”

Sweet Cherry Iced Tea will be available at all participating HTeaO locations beginning June 1. Guests can enjoy it by the cup, half-gallon, or gallon to keep the summer vibes going strong.

Cherry? Very. Don’t miss your chance to sip the flavor of the season.

