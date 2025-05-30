Pizza Guys: Oceanside’s Newest Spot for Fresh, Flavorful Pizza

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // Oceanside, CA – Pizza Guys is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Oceanside, CA. Officially opening its doors on May 22nd, 2025, this isn't just another pizza place. It’s a flavor-packed hotspot. Whether you're a classic pepperoni fan or an adventurous foodie, this new local gem is ready to serve bold, innovative creations crafted with passion, integrity, and a commitment to top-tier ingredients.

The Oceanside location brings its bold, handcrafted flavors to a vibrant new community. The restaurant is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Karan Malhotra who was drawn to Pizza Guys by the brand’s reputation for ingredients, unique flavors, and strong community focus. Now, he’s excited to serve up the franchise’s beloved menu—including specialty pizzas, pastas, wings, salads, and desserts—to families and foodies in the Oceanside area. As a proud local business owner, Malhotra looks forward to building lasting relationships and becoming a trusted part of the community.

"It’s an honor to bring Pizza Guys to Oceanside," said Karan. "This city is full of energy, diversity, and a real love for good food. I’m thrilled to be part of this community and look forward to delivering a pizza experience that’s both delicious and welcoming. Whether you're grabbing takeout or getting it delivered, we want to be your go-to neighborhood spot."

Pizza Guys has remained committed to using only fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every location makes their dough from scratch daily, ensuring every bite meets the brand’s high standards. Known for its creative specialty pizzas, Pizza Guys also prides itself on affordability, offering great deals without ever compromising quality.

“We’re proud to welcome Karan to our growing Pizza Guys family,” said Shahpour Nejad, CEO and Founder of Pizza Guys. “Our goal has always been to bring people together with great food and great service, and Karan’s passion for his community makes him the perfect partner. Oceanside is a vibrant city and we’re excited to plant our roots here.”

