Recovery Made Easy: F45 Training Partners with Hyperice to Enhance Exercise Recovery Experience

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. proudly announced today its strategic partnership with Hyperice to enhance the recovery experience for F45 Training members. Available in select F45 Training studios, members now have access to Hyperice technology to help train more effectively, reduce muscle soreness, and accelerate recovery.

Through F45 Training and Hyperice’s shared commitment to supporting the member wellness journey, Hyperice’s cutting-edge recovery tools – including Hypervolt percussive massage gun, Normatec dynamic air compression boots, Vyper vibrating foam roller and Hypersphere massage ball – will be available at select F45 Training studios, providing significant benefits to the warm-up and recovery process through compression, percussion and vibration massage, targeting muscle stiffness and soreness, improving circulation and increasing range of motion.

“At F45 Training, we know recovery is just as important as the workout itself. Training for overall wellness, longevity, and improved fitness levels requires a balanced approach that includes proper recovery to prevent injuries and enhance performance,” said Tom Dowd, CEO of FIT House of Brands. “Scientific research supports that maximized recovery improves muscle function, increases flexibility and reduces the risk of injuries from overuse. By partnering with Hyperice, we are providing our members with more tools to train smarter and recover faster."

“Over time, we’ve seen consumers take an intentional approach to their overall wellness routine by investing in warm-up and recovery modalities that help improve their performance,” said Hyperice CEO, Jim Huether. “We’re excited to partner with F45 Training and combine their functional training with our best-in-class technology to prioritize warm up and recovery for their community of members.”

F45 Training combines elements of functional workouts and high-intensity interval training (HIIT), with members able to complete each of the workouts at their own pace. Thousands of functional movements make the workouts different each time and are a proven concept to help members achieve the best results.

