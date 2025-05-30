Salad Spot Announces First Franchise Sale

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // LOGAN, UTAH – Salad Spot today announced the signing of its first Area Development Agreement, bringing three new franchise locations to Utah County, Utah. The multi-unit deal marks the official launch of Salad Spot's franchising efforts, signifying a milestone for the brand.

The first Salad Spot franchises have been awarded to the Nielsen family, a highly experienced group led by brothers Alex and Jared Nielsen, alongside their brother Nathan and father Jef Nielsen. Alex brings significant experience in large-scale real estate development for hotel chains, while Jared boasts a robust financial background in the franchising sector, currently serving as VP of Finance at Deka Lash. Their extensive due diligence included reviewing dozens of franchise opportunities before confidently choosing Salad Spot.

"The Nielsen's are the perfect team to be our first franchisees," said Mark Thatcher, President of Salad Spot. "They're entrepreneurial and hungry to build a great business. They believe in the Salad Spot brand, and their personal values align seamlessly with our mission to provide fast, fresh, healthy, and affordable meals. You can truly feel their passion for the brand, and they have been incredibly collaborative partners as we've worked on their first territories."

The Nielsens anticipate opening their first location in Utah County by the end of 2025, with a second location projected for mid-2026 and a third in early 2027. Property finalizations for the first two sites are currently underway.

"We're excited for Utah County to have Salad Spot in our own backyard," commented Jared Nielsen on behalf of the franchisee group. "People will love the taste, feel great about eating a healthy option, and appreciate how fast and convenient it is. We believe there's no better value for this kind of food in our area, and it's going to be a hit. Serving healthy food at fast-food prices and speed aligned perfectly with our family's values."

The original Logan, Utah location only opened in November of 2024, two years were dedicated to perfecting recipes and designing distinctive branding, along with months invested in optimizing the building's design.

"It's so fun to see Salad Spot taking off. I love that the Nielsen's are the first franchisees to take this journey with us," added Dan Rigby, who conceived the original idea for Salad Spot. "From the beginning, our vision for Salad Spot has been to find franchisees who love healthy fast food as much as we do, and the Nielsen's will make Salad Spot known to everyone in Utah County."

