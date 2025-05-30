Spray-Net Announces New Signed Agreement in Huntsville, Alabama

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Homeowners in Huntsville will soon have a smarter way to transform their homes thanks to Spray-Net.

The company has announced a signed agreement with local entrepreneur Jerrod Bouchard to bring its painting concept to the Huntsville area. Spray-Net combines the science of industrial-grade coatings with the convenience of on-site application. From siding, doors, brick and stucco to kitchen cabinets and even roofs, Spray-Net delivers durable, weather-adjustable, eco-friendly finishes that look like new — often completed in just one day.

“I’m excited to introduce Spray-Net to property owners across Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Marshall and Colbert counties,” said Bouchard, a local entrepreneur with a strong background in mechanical engineering and aerospace defense. "I look forward to bringing factory-quality results to local homeowners and transforming the traditional painting experience using proprietary systems.”

With an anticipated debut for this July, the new business is set to become a game-changer for Huntsville residents. With expertise in factory finished coatings and a 15-year no-peel warranty, Spray-Net also specializes in refinishing Aluminum Siding, Vinyl Siding, Engineered Wood, Fiber Cement, Stucco, Brick, Front & Garage Doors, Windows and Kitchen Cabinets.

Spray-Net has transformed homes with its smarter, faster, and cost-effective approach. Unlike conventional paints that often chip and peel, Spray-Net delivers a like-new, durable finish on-site, a breakthrough so significant that the company’s founder, Carmelo Marsala, received four patents for paint application processes and chemistry. Homeowners looking for a durable home painting solution now have an option that provides a factory-quality finish without costly replacements.

“Jerrod is the perfect fit to grow through Alabama,” said Marsala. “Because of his extensive professional expertise, combined with his passion for the community itself, we’re confident Jerrod will embody our company values through his work. We’re looking forward to his continued success and the difference he’ll make on Huntsville homeowners.”

