Transworld Business Advisors Opens New Office in Downey, California Area

May 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // DOWNEY, CA – Transworld Business Advisors has opened a new office in Bellflower. Transworld Business Advisors of Downey is owned by Angelica Torres, a longtime financial services professional who is eager to help clients looking to buy or sell businesses, profit from her experience and extensive knowledge of the area.

The Downey office team has access to research tools and connections that enable them to find businesses for sale and then utilize their expertise to negotiate the most profitable transactions. Brokers can also assist owners in converting to franchise models.

“I’m here to help entrepreneurs make gainful and profitable business decisions and transitions,” said Torres. “We are in an area with many well-established generational businesses supported by loyal customers, which are serious candidates for acquisition. But there aren’t enough entrepreneurs who have a trusted business broker to help them grow and transition, which is exactly what Transworld Business Advisors provides for buyers or sellers.”

The office will serve ten suburbs of Los Angeles including Downey, Bell, Bell Gardens, Bellflower, South Gate, Paramount, Maywood, Huntington Park, Lynwood and Commerce. Torres already has a vision for future expansion into surrounding communities.

“I value the people in these communities so much because I spent 25 years living here,” Torres said. “The neighborhoods, schools, churches, parks and businesses have shaped who I am as an adult, and I have an innate interest in seeing the area continue to grow and thrive.”

A member of the Downey Chamber of Commerce, Torres has a bachelor’s degree from California State University Los Angeles and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands. She earned a Certified Financial Planner certification from the University of California, Berkeley Extension, and worked in investments and financial services for 25 years.

Torres resides in Los Angeles County, where she and her husband are raising their two children and is active in their school’s PTA and School Council.

