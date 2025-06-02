BIGGBY® COFFEE Kicks Off Summer with Fan-Favorite Flavors, Bold New Sips — and a Fresh New Look

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // EAST LANSING, Mich. — Summer is heating up, and BIGGBY® COFFEE is ready to make waves with the return of its fan-favorite Summer LTO Menu starting on May 22, packed with nostalgic indulgence, vibrant new sips and mouthwatering snacks.

Back by very popular demand, the Campfire Lineup returns for summer 2025. With a rich, custom mocha-toasted marshmallow-hazelnut sauce, every sip of the Campfire Latte and Campfire Creme Freeze delivers that cozy fireside feeling. Topped with decadent drizzle and graham cracker crumbs, it’s a s’mores experience in a cup.

Adding spark to the season is the all-new Runnin’ Wild Berry Mocktail — a bold blend of Red Bull® Pink Edition, lemonade, and juicy blackberry and dragon fruit flavors. For frozen fun, try the Red Bull® Pink Edition Creme Freeze, or grab a Red Bull® Pink Edition on its own for a fizzy energy boost.

BIGGBY® is also berry excited to announce the return of Blackberry Syrup, along with a new Sugar-Free Blackberry option! Fan-favorite drinks like Purple Haze, Black Forest and Pink Panther Creme Freeze are making a comeback alongside the brand-new Blackberry Bolt Mocktail — a refreshing, blend of Red Bull®, lemonade, vanilla, and blackberry.

On the snack side, say hello to Pretzel Minis — soft pretzel slider sandwiches (ham & cheddar or turkey & cheddar) served warm with honey mustard for the perfect on-the-go bite. Pair it with our new summer dessert lineup, featuring the Chocolate Brownie and Marshmallow Treat, now a must-have in all stores.

And for those looking to cool off with a classic, BIGGBY® is offering any size plain iced coffee for just $2.49 — a refreshing deal all season long.

With flavor-packed bundles, festive promotions, and something for every kind of sipper, BIGGBY® COFFEE is making Summer 2025 unforgettable.

This summer also marks a fresh chapter for BIGGBY®, with a fun new brand look and feel rolling out in stores. Alongside the bold new flavors, guests may notice some exciting changes in-store — from updated visuals to refreshed messaging — all part of BIGGBY®'s way of bringing even more good vibes to your daily coffee run.

SOURCE The BIGGBY® COFFEE

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.