HTeaO Announces Entry Into Arizona Market with First Location in Glendale

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // Glendale, AZ – HTeaO is bringing its ultra-premium beverages to Arizona with the opening of its first location in Glendale. Scheduled to open in the summer of 2025.

Known for its commitment to quality and convenience, HTeaO offers more than 20 handcrafted flavors of sweetened and unsweetened iced tea, all made using a proprietary water filtration system and 100% natural ingredients. Guests can enjoy their favorite beverages in-store or through a convenient drive-thru experience, making HTeaO the ultimate destination for refreshment in Arizona’s sunny climate.

“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce our entry into this flourishing market,” said Shane Clark, Chief Development Officer of HTeaO. “With Arizona’s beautiful, warm weather and strong sense of community, we’re confident HTeaO will become a local favorite for years to come. We are proud to partner with a passionate group of franchisees who are just as committed to our mission of ‘Brewing Purpose’ in every neighborhood we serve.”

Justin “JT” Turner, Local Owner/Operator and proud Arizona resident for over 15 years, is looking forward to serving the Glendale community and growing the HTeaO brand across the valley. JT’s dedication to building a thriving and involved business is evident through his lengthy experience successfully managing local businesses and fostering strong community relationships.

The surrounding trade area and beyond can fully expect to be visited by the leader of the Outside Sales Team, Amber Friemel. Amber, also a proud Arizona resident, has lived and worked in the area for over 10 years developing strong relationships in the community. Amber is excited to connect, build partnerships, and deepen HTeaO’s presence in the community.

HTeaO introduced the Refresher line, a series of fruit-forward, naturally energizing beverages, alongside its celebrated lineup of teas, waters, and coffee.

SOURCE HTeaO

###

