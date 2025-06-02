Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken Celebrates Grand Opening in Home State of Ohio

June 02, 2025 // Franchising.com // UPPER SANDUSKY, OH – Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, on Friday, May 30 with the Grand Opening celebration scheduled for Tuesday, June 3. The Upper Sandusky location is led by Ryan and Wanda Hoehn, experienced franchisees who also operate successful Lee's restaurants in Wapakoneta, Delphos, and St. Marys, Ohio.

The community is invited to join the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, June 3, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., which will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate this special occasion. Guests have the chance to win gift certificates and exclusive Lee's swag.

"My husband and I chose this location because the Upper Sandusky community has a great small-town atmosphere and reminded us of the other areas in which we operate our Lee’s restaurants,” stated Wanda Hoehn, franchise co-owner of the Upper Sandusky Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken. “We look forward to becoming involved with local schools and other groups and finding ways to give back to the community.”

The Upper Sandusky location features the brand's new exterior, interior, and packaging designs. It boasts a comfortable dining area, ample parking and both dine-in and convenient drive-thru services. Guests can look forward to Lee’s menu featuring Famous Recipe chicken, biscuits, wings, and more, all perfectly complemented by Lee's signature house-brewed tea.

"The Hoehn’s are stand-out franchisees with Lee’s,” said Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. “Together, we are committed to making this new location a cherished part of the Upper Sandusky community."

The Upper Sandusky Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken will operate Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

